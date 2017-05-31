Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 31st May 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 31 May 2017

Alvaro Morata might be tempted with a move to Manchester United

Alvaro Morata in regular contact with the Special One

The Spanish striker is certain to leave Real Madrid this summer with Chelsea and AC Milan being the rumoured front-runners for his signature. But according to OK Diario, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been in regular contact with Morata for persuading him to reject other offers and join his project at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has reportedly told the striker that under him, Morata can become "the best number 9 in the world". Real Madrid are expected to demand close to £50 million for the player mentioned.

Arsenal's summer plans revealed

Arsene Wenger has signed a two-year extension to stay with the Gunners

After making a two-year contract extension official, Arsene Wenger is expected to receive a £100 million war chest to prepare his squad for the upcoming challenges. Daily Mirror reports that Wenger has set his sights on 31-year-old striker Carlos Bacca, Leicester City's Riyadh Mahrez and AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Arsenal have already signed Sead Kolasinac from Schalke and are also preparing huge new deals for star duo - Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Thomas Tuchel's successor at Borussia Dortmund identified

Favre’s side play expansive, free-flowing brand of football

After sacking Thomas Tuchel yesterday, Borussia Dortmund have already decided on who should be the next Dortmund manager. Daily Mail claims that Nice boss Lucian Favre is expected to take up the hot seat at Westfalenstadion next season as his playing style has been deemed as a perfect fit for Dortmund.

Favre also has the experience of managing in the Bundesliga before. He has managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach in the past and also won the Bundesliga manager of the year award for the 2014/15 season.

Real Madrid legend offered to Paris Saint-Germain

The veteran might soon be moving to the French giants

It is being speculated that FC Porto and former Real Madrid player, Iker Casillas will be on the move this summer. After getting linked with Liverpool last week, L'equipe reports that the custodian has now been offered to PSG with the deal expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The Parisians' sporting director Antero Henrique was the man who finalised Casillas' transfer from Madrid to Porto and now he is the one who is gunning for this move to happen.