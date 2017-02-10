Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 10th February 2017

A quick look at the major transfer news of the day.

Arsenal have shortlisted four names who can replace Arsene Wenger in the summer

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 10th February 2017:

Arsenal draw up a shortlist of managers

Arsenal's board fear that manager Arsene Wenger is set to end his £8 million a year contract after this season comes to an end despite owner Stan Kroenke wanting the Frenchman to stay at the Emirates for at least two more seasons. In this scenario, if Wenger departs in the summer, the board have compiled a four-man shortlist to target for leading the team next season.

According to Daily Mirror, Thomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund leads the race with the club hierarchy impressed with his work ethics and philosophy at the Westfalenstadion. Max Allegri of Juventus, Roger Schmidt of Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim being the other candidates shortlisted to replace Arsene Wenger.

David De Gea unsure about his long-term future amid Real Madrid interest

David De Gea is unsure of his long-term future with Manchester United

In an interview with AS, David De Gea stayed tight-lipped about his future with Manchester United. After an infamous fax machine error by Real Madrid two seasons ago, Los Blancos are ready to come again for their long-term target.

When asked about Real Madrid's interest in him, the custodian chose not to talk about that while he also revealed that he is not thinking about the future at the moment. It is also rumoured that Real Madrid are set to focus on Thibaut Courtois or Hugo Lloris if a deal for the former Atletico Madrid custodian does not materialise.

Jose Mourinho luring Willian to Old Trafford in the summer

Willian has emerged as a potential candidate in Jose Mourinho’s side

Chelsea's best player of the 2015/16 season, Willian has emerged as a top target for Manchester United according to the Daily Star. The 28-year-old recently revealed that Mourinho tried to convince him to join the Red Devils before the start of the current season with the Portuguese aiming to go back to his old club to solve United's issues on the wings.

The Blues are expected to demand a fee above £40 million for the winger who has seen his first team place being taken by Pedro in the big games this season.

Antoine Griezmann will snub Manchester United if...

The Frenchman will move to Manchester United only if the Red Devils come in the top four

The Frenchman is the Red Devils' top target in the summer with Jose Mourinho ready to break the bank for the striker. Atletico Madrid president, however, hasn’t taken kindly to the constant speculation regarding the Frenchman’s future. In a recent interview, he termed Manchester United as a 'small club' while revealing that Griezmann is happy with the Colchoneros and will be at the club for a long time.

Meanwhile, United are currently sixth in the Premier League and the Sun reports that Griezmann will deny United's advances for him in the summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool to sign two wingers in the summer

Jurgen Klopp has made Julian Brandt and Demarai Gray his top summer targets

In Sadio Mane's absence, Liverpool struggled to have a cutting edge in their attack with Klopp targeting the wings as an area to strength next season. Julian Brandt is Liverpool's number one target in the summer while Daily Mail has now reported that Leicester City's Demarai Gray is a target for the Reds as well.

Klopp is said to be impressed with his progress with the Foxes and wants to work with the winger. Along with incoming players, Adam Lallana is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool which will see him earn £150,000 per week.