Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 13th February 2017

A quick look at the latest happenings in the footballing world from across Europe.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 13 Feb 2017, 19:31 IST

Alexis Sanchez is targeted by many European clubs for a move in the summer

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. With the Champions League extravaganza starting from tomorrow, the depth of the teams involved in the knockout stages will be tested. Here are the biggest stories that made headlines on 13th February 2017:

Italian giants set to battle it out for one of Premier League's best players

After Sanchez's refusal to sign a new deal with Arsenal, have led to clubs eyeing a deal for the Chilean since long. Inter Milan and Juventus are said to be at the forefront of the queue of clubs interested in the Gunner.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Sanchez has been garnering a lot of interest from Italian clubs who wants to make him the new face of Serie A while the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also said to be interested in one of Premier League's top scorer of the 2016/17 season.

Manchester City preparing a record-breaking deal for Spurs superstar

Pep Guardiola has made Dele Alli his main summer target

The Tottenham Hotspur man has been identified by Pep Guardiola as his main summer target according to the Sunday Express. The former Barcelona manager has been impressed by Alli's vision and work rate this season and wants the Englishman to join him at the Etihad in the summer.

City are expected to offer him a record-breaking deal which will see him become the most expensive English player ever. Guardiola has emphasised the importance of homegrown players recently and Alli fits that bill perfectly.

Former Liverpool manager is a surprise target for Arsenal

Rafa Benitez is a surprise name on the shortlist of managers to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal's shortlist of potential managers to replace Arsene Wenger in the summer is making headlines for the past week or so. In that list, a surprise addition has been made of Rafael Benitez who is currently in charge of Newcastle United and is doing a fine job in the Magpies' bid to return to the Premier League.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the club hierarchy has turned a keen eye towards the Spaniard after looking at his previous jobs. The former Liverpool boss joins the list which is believed to include the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel, Barcelona's Luis Enrique and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim.

Bayern Munich identify Philip Lahm successor

Nelson Semedo is seen by many as a replacement for Philip Lahm at the Allianz Arena

After Lahm's decision to retire at the end of the current season, the Bavarians have identified Benfica fullback Nelson Semedo as his replacement in the summer. O Jogo reports that Bayern have scouted the Benfica man a number of times this season and wants Semedo to be the first summer signing for Carlo Ancelotti next summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal to fight it out for Kasper Schmeichel

The Foxes custodian is a summer target for many top European clubs

Both Petr Cech and Simon Mignolet have failed to command consistent performances this season which means that both Arsenal, as well as Liverpool, are looking to sign an upgrade at this position in the summer.

Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel has been reported to be a target for both with the Star reporting that the Foxes will look for a £30 million fee for their experienced custodian. If Leicester get relegated this season then their valuation of Schmeichel might get lower.