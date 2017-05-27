Write an Article

Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 27th May 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

by Sumedh @MarathiScouser
Football Transfer Roundup 27 May 2017, 19:53 IST
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 21: Lionel Messi of Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Eibar at Camp Nou on 21 May, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Messi wanted FC Barcelona to sign AS Monaco’s Bernardo Silva

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on May 27, 2017:

Lionel Messi upset with FC Barcelona

Manchester City, last night, announced the signature of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco for £43 million. Pep Guardiola swooped in quickly and delivered an inspired signing which now makes City a force to reckon with, in the attacking department.

Don Balon, the Spanish publication has claimed that FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been left fuming as the Argentine wanted Silva at Camp Nou next season but with City's quick business ending that opportunity, Messi has been left dejected with the club officials. 

Liverpool to shatter world record for summer target

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - JULY 11: Naby Keita (R) of Salzburg and Dominic Gape of Southampton fight for the ball during the pre-season match for the 3rd place between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton FC as part of the Audi Quattro Cup 2015 at Red Bull Arena on July 11, 2015 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
Naby Keita is Liverpool’s prime target

ESPN has reported that the Reds are ready to break their record for the most expensive buy as Jurgen Klopp is ready to pay £50 million to secure the services of Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita.

He is high on Liverpool's priority list with the Reds keen on breaking their previous club record of £35 million which they paid for Andy Carroll back in 2012. Leipzig will be tempted to accept such a huge offer as Liverpool are also ready to accept Keita's demand of £120,000 per week wages. 

Manchester United to target wantaway PSG star

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Lucas of PSG celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian

After almost securing the deals for James Rodriguez and Antoine Griezmann along with an entry into the Champions League, Manchester United have now set their sights on Paris Saint Germain's Lucas Moura with Jose Mourinho keen on adding a winger in their squad for the next season.

Sport Witness has revealed that Moura wants to join the Red Devils. He scored 19 goals for PSG last season and was a crucial player in Paris's good run at times.

Arsene Wenger's future announcement update

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Arsenal at Bet365 Stadium on May 13, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Arsene Wenger all set to sign a new deal

John Cross of the Mirror has reported that Arsene Wenger is expected to sign a new two-year contract irrespective of tonight's FA Cup final against Chelsea. The board thinks that Wenger has been loyal to them for the last two decades and feels that if the correct changes are made, Wenger can yet again deliver trophies for the club.

There is a board meeting scheduled next week at the Emirates after which an official announcement will be made for the public.

Fetching more content...