Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 27th May 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 27 May 2017, 19:53 IST

Messi wanted FC Barcelona to sign AS Monaco’s Bernardo Silva

Lionel Messi upset with FC Barcelona

Manchester City, last night, announced the signature of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco for £43 million. Pep Guardiola swooped in quickly and delivered an inspired signing which now makes City a force to reckon with, in the attacking department.

Don Balon, the Spanish publication has claimed that FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been left fuming as the Argentine wanted Silva at Camp Nou next season but with City's quick business ending that opportunity, Messi has been left dejected with the club officials.

Liverpool to shatter world record for summer target

Naby Keita is Liverpool’s prime target

ESPN has reported that the Reds are ready to break their record for the most expensive buy as Jurgen Klopp is ready to pay £50 million to secure the services of Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita.

He is high on Liverpool's priority list with the Reds keen on breaking their previous club record of £35 million which they paid for Andy Carroll back in 2012. Leipzig will be tempted to accept such a huge offer as Liverpool are also ready to accept Keita's demand of £120,000 per week wages.

Manchester United to target wantaway PSG star

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian

After almost securing the deals for James Rodriguez and Antoine Griezmann along with an entry into the Champions League, Manchester United have now set their sights on Paris Saint Germain's Lucas Moura with Jose Mourinho keen on adding a winger in their squad for the next season.

Sport Witness has revealed that Moura wants to join the Red Devils. He scored 19 goals for PSG last season and was a crucial player in Paris's good run at times.

Arsene Wenger's future announcement update

Arsene Wenger all set to sign a new deal

John Cross of the Mirror has reported that Arsene Wenger is expected to sign a new two-year contract irrespective of tonight's FA Cup final against Chelsea. The board thinks that Wenger has been loyal to them for the last two decades and feels that if the correct changes are made, Wenger can yet again deliver trophies for the club.

There is a board meeting scheduled next week at the Emirates after which an official announcement will be made for the public.