Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 30th May 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 30 May 2017, 19:36 IST

Gareth Bale has received a lot of flak this season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on May 30, 2017:

Manchester United to make a mega bid for Real Madrid's superstar

Gareth Bale is facing a nervous few days ahead with Real Madrid as his place in the starting lineup of the Champions League final against Juventus is on the line. He has been criticised heavily this season because of his form and fitness and has often been made a scapegoat by the Spanish media and Madrid supporters.

He has been linked with a move back to the Premier League since the past few months as Mundo Deportivo have now gone on to report that Manchester United are ready to break the bank for the winger. Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Bale and might take advantage of the player's current situation in Spain.

Chelsea a surprise suitor for Bayern Munich defender

Jerome Boateng is a surprise summer target for Chelsea

Despite having young talented defenders like Nathan Ake and Andreas Christensen in their ranks, the Blues have been linked with centre backs week in week out. The Daily Mail has now claimed that Chelsea have made an enquiry for Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and are expected to put in a huge bid for the commanding defender in the coming days.

The Blues seem to have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Virgil Van Dijk who is close to a summer deal with Liverpool which has probably prompted the Premier League champions' interest in Boateng.

Red Devils' midfield lynchpin to reject FC Barcelona

Ander Herrera has been a force to reckon with this season

Ander Herrera has been United's most improved player this season and the Spaniard was rewarded for his brilliant performances as he won the Manchester United player of the year award. But his rise has been closely monitored by FC Barcelona who see him as an ideal replacement for the ageing Andres Iniesta.

Now with Herrera's former boss at Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde being announced as the next Barcelona boss, rumours were high of a possible reunion between the two. But the Telegraph has reported that Herrera is ready to rebuff all advances from the Catalans in order to continue his supreme run in England.

He has been a fan favourite for United this season and this report will make him even more loved by the Manchester United fan base.