Danny Drinkwater to make Chelsea return after Burnley loan spell cut short

Former Leicester City man Danny Drinkwater is expected to return to Chelsea training today

Danny Drinkwater is set to return to training with Chelsea on Tuesday after his loan spell with Burnley was cut short, Sky Sports have claimed.

The England international was deemed surplus to requirements by new Blues boss Frank Lampard at the start of the season and was consequently loaned out to Burnley last summer. The midfielder, however, failed to turn his fortunes around at Turf Moor and managed only two appearances in all competitions for the Clarets, with one of those coming in the Premier League.

The former Leicester City man is expected to return to Chelsea training today but it seems he still has no future at Stamford Bridge. Both the club and the player want another loan stint before the January transfer window slams shut, with Aston Villa interested in snapping up the Englishman.

Full story on Villa's move for Danny Drinkwater. Not that dissimilar from the loan signing of Tyrone Mings last Jan (lack of games etc) and that didn't turn out to shabby! #avfc https://t.co/HTsFqUdrq0 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 7, 2020

The midfielder helped the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 campaign before joining Chelsea for £35 million in the summer of 2017. The 29-year-old, whose present contract with the Blues runs until 2022, has thus far made just 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, netting one solitary goal.

Drinkwater has reportedly travelled to Bodymoor Heath this morning to undergo a medical at Aston Villa, who are just a place and a point above the relegation zone. He is expected to provide cover for John McGinn, who is out until March with an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if he manages to impress at Villa Park, provided he signs for them in the days to come.

