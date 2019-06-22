×
De Ligt: Juventus compete with PSG, deal close to completion

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
192   //    22 Jun 2019, 19:05 IST

De Ligt is close to joining Juventus
De Ligt is close to joining Juventus

What's the story?

It has been reported that the transfer deal to sign one of the best defenders in the world Matthijs de Ligt could be coming to an end. Juventus are close to signing the youngster but Ligue 1 Champions PSG are also said to still be in the race to bring De Ligt to Paris.

In case you didn't know...

After a wonderful season with Ajax, Matthijs de Ligt is regarded as one of the best center-backs in the world with the potential to grow into a world-class defender. A number of teams have been linked with a move to sign the youngster but it seems now that Juventus and PSG are the only clubs left in the race.

The heart of the matter

Juventus are likely to make an official bid worth around €70-75 million for the defender in the coming days. The agreement between both Ajax and Juve is unlikely to be a problem. However, the centre-back is yet to accept any offer that has been submitted to him.

Juventus have also reportedly offered a package worth €12 million per season plus add ons for the youngster's wages. Discussions are ongoing between representatives from Juventus and the player's agent Mino Raiola and a release clause is likely to be inserted into the deal to bring the youngster to Serie A.

However, PSG are still in the race to sign the Ajax captain. The change of the sports director at the club had created certain problems but the club is still in touch with the 19-year-old. The French giants are expected to continue persuading De Ligt to join them.

What's next?

It has been an exhilarating battle for one of the best defenders in the world. This transfer saga could be ending in a few days with talks progressing quickly.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Contact Us