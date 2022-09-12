4 clubs that could be decent destinations for Marco Asensio next summer

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio hasn't had the best of starts in the 2022-23 football campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 26-year-old Spanish player has found game time a bit difficult to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu. This could adversely affect his chances of playing in the FIFA World Cup later this year.

So far, Asensio has only been handed just 18 minutes of football action across all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

He also wasn't involved in Los Blancos' most recent La Liga game against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu. The decision didn't really go down well with Asensio as he was seen venting his frustrations on the sidelines.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Marco Asensio wasn't happy about not playing today. Marco Asensio wasn't happy about not playing today. 😬 https://t.co/slhBbh60FQ

The Spaniard's contract is expected to expire in June 2023. He could possibly be pushing for the exit door at Real Madrid should his current situation not change for the better this season.

Asensio is considered one of Europe's finest talents. Sould he be available in the transfer market next summer, many clubs will be keen to get his signature.

The big question will be which clubs could be suitable destinations for the highly rated forward. This article will take a look at four decent options:

#4 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Premier League side are one of the few clubs that have the financial muscle to table a lucrative contract for the Real Madrid forward.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United tabled a bid in the region of £24 million for Asensio during the summer transfer window.

While the move never materialized, the Magpies could possibly try again next summer.

However, a lack of UEFA Champions League football could be a huge set-back in Eddie Howe's team pursuit for the Spaniard's signature.

Newcastle are seen as a surging side, with financial assets and quality players finally coming their way, they look ready to rebuild. Moreover, Asensio would get a chance to prove himself in the Premier League if he plays for the Magpies.

#3 Juventus

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

One club that could be a decent destination for Asensio should he eventually leave the Santiago Bernabeu is Italian giants Juventus.

The Old Lady is one of Europe's most dominant teams and their prestige is big enough to lure world-class players.

Juventus have also been linked with the Spanish forward and could make a move for his signature in January, as reported by Football Transfers.

He could also possibly replace Argentine winger Angel Di Maria next season, who signed a one-year contract with Juventus this summer.

#2 AC Milan

AC Milan v Bologna FC - Serie A

Another Italian club that could possibly make a move for Asensio by next summer is defending Serie A champions AC Milan.

The Rossoneri were one of the clubs linked with his signature this summer but a deal never materialized. However, reports, according to The Hard Tackle, show that AC Milan could try again in 2023.

Their recent resurgence, which saw them win the 2021-22 Serie A title, could be appealing to the player. Asensio would likely get to play in the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan as well.

Should a move to the San Siro eventually go through, Asensio could join a long list of legends to represent both teams. Notable examples include Kaka, Clarence Seedorf, Robinho, and David Beckham, among others.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The West London club were the highest spenders in the just concluded summer transfer market as they aim to rebuild their squad.

Recall that Chelsea were keen on adding a right-wing forward in the summer but failed in their attempt to sign either Raphinha or Anthony Gordon. The Spaniard could just be their man come next summer.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball 🤝 Ex-Leeds winger Raphinha turned down a transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea in favour of a "dream" move to Barcelona after a chat with fellow Brazilian Neymar



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… 🤝 Ex-Leeds winger Raphinha turned down a transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea in favour of a "dream" move to Barcelona after a chat with fellow Brazilian Neymar 🇧🇷🤝 Ex-Leeds winger Raphinha turned down a transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea in favour of a "dream" move to Barcelona after a chat with fellow Brazilian Neymarmirror.co.uk/sport/football…

A move for the 26-year-old Spaniard could resolve the need for a right-wing forward at Chelsea as it's a position where he specializes and can provide a reliable partner for Raheem Sterling.

The forward has so far played 105 games at club level as a right-winger, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. His versatility could also see him play as a left-winger and and attacking-midfielder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal