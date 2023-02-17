Deja vu for Arsenal as they lose Premier League top spot to clinical Manchester City

Before the Premier League resumed following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Arsenal were cruising and sitting comfortably atop the standings. However, the Gunners have flung the title race wide open following a surprising run of poor form.

Mikel Arteta’s side hasn’t won in the league since beating Manchester United on January 27 and have dropped points in their last three league games, losing twice. On Wednesday (February 15), Manchester City put a spanner in their title hopes after coasting to a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

It was Arsenal’s first league defeat at home this season. The result has taken away the Gunners’ advantage in the title race, although they still have a game in hand, with City now ahead on goal difference.

Arsenal @Arsenal Heads up and onto the next. Heads up and onto the next. https://t.co/uejk9vwUH0

Gunners fall to Manchester City

Arsenal went into the game against Manchester City with the chance to go six clear of the Cityzens at the top or drop points and get caught by their rivals.

While the first option looked likely for much of the first half, it was Pep Guardiola’s side who drew first blood after Kevin De Bruyne pounced on a mistake by Takehiro Tomiyasu to score.

The Gunners fought back and deservedly restored parity when Bukayo Saka coolly netted from the spot after Ederson had fouled Eddie Nketiah in the box. The equalizer was supposed to galvanise Arsenal and make them come out guns blazing in the second half. However, it was rather Manchester City who took control of the game and made their chances count.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester City beat Arsenal for the 𝟏𝟏𝐭𝐡 straight time in the league Manchester City beat Arsenal for the 𝟏𝟏𝐭𝐡 straight time in the league 💀 https://t.co/yesTPZa4J1

The Cityzens were the better side in the second half, with goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland giving them a clinical 3-1 road win.

Arsenal lose top spot

Arsenal FC vs Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City’s win over Arsenal saw them dethrone the Gunners from the summit of the Premier League table after months of chasing them.

For Arteta’s side, though, this is all beginning to look like deja vu. The Cityzens have done this many times in the past and simply know how to take control of title races.

Liverpool tried and fell short many times. The memories of how Arsenal stayed in the UEFA Champions League places for much of last season, only to lose out to Tottenham in the last three games, remain fresh in the minds of fans.

The season still has a long way to go, but Manchester City have seized the initiative in the title race, and they’re now the team to beat. Arteta and his side will have to overcome the psychological barrier of having the Cityzens ahead of them.

Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game:

“Psychologically there is a marathon still, so psychologically there is very far to go. I said it at the start, I said it three months ago, and I say it today, it’s about tomorrow, and the most important thing is how we are tomorrow and focus on that, because the rest of the things, we don’t know what’s going to happen."

He continued:

“I don’t know if it’s experience, or it’s bad luck. I’ve never seen Tomiyasu make that back pass in seven years, and he did it today. It’s part of it, and obviously, they have the quality to punish you.”

Manchester City are difficult to dethrone when they occupy the top spot, and the Gunners have just made things difficult for themselves by losing to them. However, the title race is not yet over, and if Arteta's men can rediscover their form and maintain consistency, it will be game on once again.

Poll : 0 votes