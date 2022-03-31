Dembele, Lewandowski and more: 5 players who could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

When Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, few expected him to reach such dizzying heights. The Egyptian has been a sensation with The Reds and was a key figure in their Premier League and Champions League victories.

Much to the heartbreak of fans, Liverpool’s contract talks with Mohamed Salah have reportedly hit a snag. Salah’s contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. If the Egyptian declines an extension, the Merseyside-based club may look to cash in this summer.

Letting go of Mohamed Salah will be a bad move for Liverpool

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP @Sean1892_ The new Mohamed Salah mural in Liverpool. The new Mohamed Salah mural in Liverpool. 🔥 @Sean1892_ https://t.co/jk603VpXTA

To say Liverpool will miss the Egyptian will be an understatement. Salah has been the standout performer in the Premier League this season, scoring 20 goals and providing ten assists in 27 games. He has won the Golden Boot twice previously and is headed towards another.

Replacing Salah will be a massive task for The Reds, and they will need a player of the highest caliber who can fill the Egyptian’s boots. Here, we take a look at five players who could potentially replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

#5 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Jarrod Bowen, who is currently having a phenomenal Premier League season with West Ham, could be Mohamed Salah’s ideal replacement. Bowen signed for West Ham from Hull City in the 2019-20 season’s January transfer window and has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe.

Bowen has eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League and has been a threat on the wing, much like Mohamed Salah. The Englishman has been linked with the Merseyside giants, but West Ham will definitely look to ensure they get more than their money’s worth in the deal.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz | Jarrod Bowen is eager to secure a transfer to Liverpool this summer.



[Football Insider] | Jarrod Bowen is eager to secure a transfer to Liverpool this summer.[Football Insider] 👀 | Jarrod Bowen is eager to secure a transfer to Liverpool this summer.[Football Insider] https://t.co/PeriTEBbjx

According to sources, Bowen could go for a hefty £75 million. The Englishman’s contract runs till 2025, giving the Hammers more room to haggle. Liverpool have had a history of shrewd deals and will undoubtedly put up a fight if the move has potential.

#4 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Leeds United v Watford - Premier League

Leeds may have been mediocre this season, yet Raphinha has been brilliant. The Brazilian has provided the Leeds faithful with reason to smile and is a crucial part of their attack. Raphinha has nine goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

The former Rennes star's flashes of brilliance on the wing are akin to Mohamed Salah’s, and he has proven he can be a threat to any defense. Leeds, who are 16th in the Premier League, have scored just 34 goals. The Brazilian has contributed to more than a third of these.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Liverpool wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high. It was more than £60 million." @FabrizioRomano on Raphinha:"Liverpool wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high. It was more than £60 million." #awlive [youtube] .@FabrizioRomano on Raphinha:"Liverpool wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high. It was more than £60 million." #awlive [youtube] https://t.co/2IBxamWR1f

If Liverpool are to sign Raphinha as Salah’s replacement, they will have to compete with Barcelona, who are reportedly favorites to sign the Brazilian. The 25-year-old’s current contract runs through summer 2024. While Leeds seem to be heading towards another Premier League season, Raphinha will most likely look towards greener pastures to fulfill his potential.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and could potentially replace Mohamed Salah on the flank. Dembele is versatile going forward, and his two-footed ability makes him an even more significant threat. The 24-year-old has serious potential which remains untapped due to untimely injuries.

Since signing for Barcelona at the start of the 2017-18 season, Dembele has missed 100 games due to injury. This will be a cause of concern for Liverpool if they are to make a move for the winger. Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season, and it is unclear whether he will stay at Camp Nou.

The Frenchman is currently back to his sublime best for the Spanish giants, notching seven assists and one goal in his last eight league games. He has become a key figure in Barcelona’s resurgence, and Xavi may try and persuade the winger to extend his contract.

#2 Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Federico Chiesa’s aggressive and direct approach on the pitch is remarkably identical to Mohamed Salah’s playstyle. The 24-year-old is an exciting prospect and can bolster Liverpool’s attack if Salah leaves The Reds.

Chiesa is also becoming a key figure for the Italian national side. The winger is currently on loan at Juventus, having joined the side from Fiorentina at the start of the 2020-21 season. The loan deal expires at the end of the current campaign, and Liverpool may swoop once the transfer window opens.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🎖• Liverpool DID try to convince Federico Chiesa to move to the Premier League but him and his father wanted to stay in Italy for now.



Source:

Journalist: 🎖• Liverpool DID try to convince Federico Chiesa to move to the Premier League but him and his father wanted to stay in Italy for now.Source: @SkyItalia Journalist: @DiMarzio 🇮🇹🎖• Liverpool DID try to convince Federico Chiesa to move to the Premier League but him and his father wanted to stay in Italy for now.Source: @SkyItalia Journalist: @DiMarzio https://t.co/u1E8lFrTeH

Jurgen Klopp's side were reportedly close to signing Chiesa in the summer of 2020. However, the deal fell through with the winger wanting to play for Juventus. If Salah does choose to leave, talks with the Italian might open once again.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Mohamed Salah has borne the brunt of goalscoring for Liverpool. If there is anyone who can fill the Egyptian’s void, it is Robert Lewandowski. The prolific Pole seems to be able to score goals in his sleep and has been one of Europe’s best strikers for the past several seasons.

Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot for the past four seasons and is headed towards another, with a whopping 31 league goals this season. The 33-year-old does have a history with Jurgen Klopp, having played under the German for four seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski names Jurgen Klopp as his favourite-ever manager 🥰



Pep Guardiola has to settle for second place 🥈 Robert Lewandowski names Jurgen Klopp as his favourite-ever manager 🥰Pep Guardiola has to settle for second place 🥈 https://t.co/WigZNDUEGF

Seeing the star striker in the Premier League is an exciting prospect that has got the Liverpool fans dreaming. While it is likely that Lewandowski will extend his contract with the Bavarians, there is a slight possibility of him moving to another club.

Edited by Ashwin