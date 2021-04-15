Depleted Manchester United look to finish the job against Granada as trophy chase continues

It’s been very hard for Manchester United fans across the world to accept that their team is currently only good enough for the Europa League.

The Red Devils had a great start to the Champions League in the group stages but just couldn’t sustain it. They eventually got relegated to the Europa League after finishing third in a group containing PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has, however, been very impressive in Europe’s second-tier inter-club competition. Having eliminated Real Sociedad and AC Milan, they are on course to send Granada packing, too.

A 2-0 win from the quarter-final first leg in Andalusia means Manchester United hold a very healthy lead, but they must now finish the job at Old Trafford on Thursday.

A depleted squad for the mission

While the Reds are favorites to advance to the semi-finals due to their first-leg advantage, they must still contend with a much-depleted squad.

Skipper Harry Maguire, midfielder Scott McTominay and the in-form Luke Shaw have all been suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulations, while Marcus Rashford is nursing an injury.

Solskjaer has often played his best team in the Europa League, but now his hands are tied. Yet, the Norwegian is tasked with producing a starting XI capable of beating Granada.

“We have to make sure that we go through. I always pick a team that I think will win a game and I will,” Solskjaer said ahead of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“We will go into this game wanting to win this. I know Granada will want to come and give it their all but we want to build on our performances, build momentum. There will be a few changes of course.”

Manchester United will have no excuse if they fail to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. Their squad may be depleted but their bench should have enough quality to see out this tie.

Manchester United’s trophy chase continues

Manchester United have often been close to trophies in the Solskjaer era, yet they always seem to fall short at the most crucial time.

After reaching three semi-finals last season, the Reds once again made it to the last four of the Carabao Cup this term, where they were beaten by rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, only to be eliminated by Leicester City after suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat to the Foxes.

This leaves the Europa League as the club’s only remaining opportunity to end the season with a trophy. Having gone four years without any silverware, the trophy hunt is on for Solskjaer and his charges as Granada come to town.