Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back with another set of games this weekend as Deportivo Alaves host an in-form Real Sociedad outfit at the Medizorroza Stadium on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been exceptional this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves enhanced their reputation as La Liga's proverbial giant-killers with a shock 2-1 victory against reigning champions Real Madrid last weekend. The Basque outfit is currently in 13th place in the league standings and has managed to recover from a slow start to the season.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table and have been in excellent form. The league leaders slumped to a 2-2 draw against Rijeka in the Europa League during the week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have a surprisingly excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won 13 games out of a total of 30 matches played between the two teams in recent history. Real Sociedad have managed 11 victories against Deportivo Alaves and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Basque teams ended in a 2-0 victory for Deportivo Alaves. Both teams ended the match with ten men on the day and will want to put in a better performance on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Team News

Pere Pons is currently unavailable for Alaves

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves will have to do without Manu Garcia and Catalan midfielder Pere Pons against Real Sociedad this weekend. Burgui is carrying a knock and also remains doubtful ahead of this game.

Injured: Pere Pons, Manu Garcia

Doubtful: Burgui

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Asier Illaramendi and Luca Sangalli are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has recovered from his injury and is likely to partner Mikel Merino and Ander Guevara in Real Sociedad's midfield.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Aritz Elustondo

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja, Jota; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been a revelation in La Liga this season and hold the upper hand against Deportivo Alaves. The likes of Mikel Merino, David Silva, and Mikel Oyarzabal have made Real Sociedad a force to reckon with over the past few weeks and will play an important role in this match.

Deportivo Alaves are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have already robbed points from Barcelona and Real Madrid this season. Real Sociedad are a lethal force on their day, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Real Sociedad

