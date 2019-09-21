Derby Della Madonnina: AC Milan v Inter Milan - Last 3 meetings

Neither Gattuso nor Spaletti will be in the dugout for this game

Neither Luciano Spaletti nor Gennaro Gattuso who were in charge for the previous three Derby di Milano remain in office for the latest meeting. AC Milan look like they don't know what their best XI is under Marco Giampaolo, while Inter Milan are looking incredibly dangerous under Antonio Conte.

The visitors will be favourites to win this on current form and even recent history is on their side. AC Milan have just won three times in their last 17 meetings (L8 D6). Even their recent meetings have been dominated by Inter not only in terms of results but the balance of play as well.

AC Milan 2-3 Inter Milan (Serie A), 17 March 2019

Bakayoko was on target against Inter, but couldn't bring them back into the game

Goalscorers: Tiemoue Bakayoko 57', Mateo Musacchio 71'; Matias Vecino 3', Stefan de Vrij 51', Lautaro Martinez 67' (P)

A fairly important fixture as it meant the neighbours would be competing for third place. AC Milan were backed to win this one going into the game having come into it on a high. Romagnoli and Piatek's form allowed Gattuso's side to fly high. Even Chelsea loanee Bakayoko was finding some form.

Poor passages of play at the start of either half cost the home team. At the same time, inspired by some excellent performances from Matias Vecino and Matteo Politano, Spaletti's side won bragging rights on the day.

It was, in the end, a comfortable win for Inter who eventually kept their place in the Champions League and these three points made a big difference. They would go on to finish the season with only 2 losses in their next 10 games.

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan (Serie A), 21 October 2018

Icardi was Inter's hero on the day

Goalscorer: Mauro Icardi 90+2'

It was one-way traffic all game as AC Milan denied Inter Milan for a little over 90 minutes. Spaletti's team were rampant and created chance after chance without being able to convert them. They hit the bar, had their shots blocked by last-ditch tackles, and Donnarumma had a blinder of a game in goal. Yet when the ball was floated into the box in the 92nd minute, Mauro Icardi got there before anyone else and the Inter captain headed the ball home to clinch the win.

AC Milan struggled to keep possession of the ball when they got it, and they couldn't find a creative outlet. They managed to sting Handanovic's palms only on one occasion, showing Inter's dominance in the game. They did well to keep it to 1-0 and could've got away with a draw had it not been for Icardi's habit of rescuing Inter.

AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan (Serie A), 4 April 2018

Icardi failed to finish a couple of chances from 6 yards out

A more even tie saw both sides create some chances. However, AC Milan were fortunate that Mauro Icardi seemed to have left his shooting boots at home.

Inter Milan edged the tie in terms of the quality of chances they created, including a goal that was ruled out for offside but replays couldn't definitively rule Icardi being in an offside position. The Argentine forward would have 2 other chances in the game with the ball laid on a plate for him to score but uncharacteristically, he missed on both occasions.