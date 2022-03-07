Derby disaster leaves Manchester United’s top-four hopes hanging by a thread

The headlines after the latest Manchester derby were as blunt as they were uncomfortable for Manchester United and their millions of fans.

The Mirror described the Red Devils’ performance as 'shameful' and the Sun said it was a 'complete rout'. The Daily Star said they were 'destroyed' while the Daily Express opted for 'torn to bits'.

The British media is known for its sensationalism but, in truth, none of the cited headlines was out of context. Rather, they were milder, considering how poorly Manchester United played.

Ralf Rangnick’s side was completely ripped apart by Manchester City, who romped to a 4-1 victory to restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

United humiliated by City

Not many expected United to win, but fewer foresaw them being humiliated in this manner. Guardiola’s side literally scored with their first real incursion into their opponent’s box.

Kevin De Brunye took advantage of a shambolic attempt at defending by Harry Maguire and Co. to slot the ball home after just five minutes. While Jadon Sancho restored parity following a quick counter-attacking move, it was the Red Devils’ last worthy contribution in the game.

Manchester City seized control and made their dominance count four minutes later. De Brunye once again got on the score sheet to make it 2-1 after yet another baffling defending from Maguire. The Englishman allowed a dangerous loose ball pass between his legs rather than apply a first-time clearance.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the second half to wrap up a 4-1 victory for the Cityzens, who enjoyed a whopping 92% of the possession in the final 15 minutes.

Shockingly bad. Man Utd's second half by numbers vs. Man City:75% pass accuracy21% possession81 accurate passes18 final third passes8 fouls4 touches in opp. box2 crosses0 chances created0 shots0 shots on targetShockingly bad. Man Utd's second half by numbers vs. Man City:75% pass accuracy21% possession 81 accurate passes 18 final third passes8 fouls 4 touches in opp. box 2 crosses 0 chances created0 shots 0 shots on targetShockingly bad. 😳

Reds all but out of top-four race

Manchester United’s disappointing defeat to cross-city rivals Manchester City has seen them drop outside the Champions League places.

The Reds are currently fifth in the table. While they are just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, the Gunners have three games in hand. That could potentially give Arsenal a 10-point cushion over Rangnick’s side if they win each of their outstanding matches. Rangnick lamented, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"The second half showed that if they [City] have momentum and are 3-1 up, that it's almost impossible to keep them away from your own goal, at least for our team. Look, I'm still the manager of this team for another 10 games in the Premier League and hopefully a few more games in the Champions League."

“Right now it's about preparing the team for the Tottenham game and after that, for a very important game against Atletico in the Champions League.”

Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are hanging by a thread. As it stands, unless Arsenal suffer a monumental capitulation, the Red Devils' top-four chances are all but over.

