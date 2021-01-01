Determined Atletico Madrid are running away with La Liga

Last season wasn’t the best for Atletico Madrid, as they fell short in La Liga and got eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Atletico Madrid have picked up the pace this season, and barring a defeat to Real Madrid on December 12, haven’t lost a single league game.

On Wednesday, Atletico made it four wins from their last four games in all competitions after recording a narrow 1-0 win against Getafe. Diego Simeone has managed to assemble a team similar to the one that last won the title in 2014.

Atletico are very difficult to break, while also boasting a very sharp attack. That is why they’ve kept three clean sheets in the last four matches, scoring nine goals in the process.

8 - Luis Suárez has scored eight goals in his first 11 games for @atletienglish in #LaLiga equaling the best starting for a Atlético's striker in the competition this century (Radamel Falcao in 2011). Tiger#AtletiGetafe #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/x2qyX3o1y7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 30, 2020

A year to remember for Atletico Madrid

Against Getafe, Luis Suarez was the hero of the day as he scored his eighth league goal of the season. It’s been a year to remember for Simeone’s side, who have now completed 2020 without losing at home.

The Rojiblancos ended the year at the top of La Liga. The win over Getafe moved them two points clear at the top of the table after both Real Madrid and Barcelona dropped points.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Eibar on Tuesday, while Real Madrid drew by the same scoreline to Elche the following day. Atletico Madrid’s consistency this season has, therefore, given them an edge over their rivals.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona continuing to underperform and drop vital points, Atletico Madrid are taking advantage of the situation to mount a title charge. And they couldn’t have ended 2020 in a better position than topping La Liga.

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/swBYLwA8VW — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 30, 2020

Atletico are running away with the title

Suarez has been on fire for Atletico

By looking at the league table, it is easy to conclude that Barcelona and Real Madrid are still in the title race. While that is a fact, it is not entirely true.

Atletico Madrid currently lead the Blancos by two points and are 10 points ahead of Barcelona. However, Simeone’s side have two games in hand, and these outstanding games are very winnable.

Should they manage to win those games, they will move eight points above Real Madrid and 18 clear of Barcelona.

"Since I arrived when I got together with Miguel [Angel Gil Marin, CEO] and Enrique [Cerezo, president], I told them let's go game by game," said Simeone after the club’s latest win, as quoted by Goal. "That is my feeling, playing each game as if it were the last until situations lead me to leave Atletico or not.

"We cannot consider the years as a year but as a season," he explained. "Last season we achieved our goal of reaching the Champions League and we managed to settle in that place that allows us to continue growing.”

The season may still be young, but Atletico Madrid are currently running away with the title. Unless they experience a drastic drop in form in 2021, they are very likely to win La Liga.