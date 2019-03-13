Diego Simeone reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after Juventus beat Atletico

Ronaldo imitated Simeone's celebration from the first-leg at Wanda Metropolitano

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone, has opened up on the Cristiano Ronaldo's 'cojones' celebration towards the Atletico Madrid following Bianconerri's inspirational comeback against the Spanish outfit.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner copied Diego Simeone's gesture from the first leg, evoking the away fans after he netted a hat-trick against Diego Simeone's men to pave the path for Juve's inspirational comeback.

In case you didn't know..

During the first leg of the UCL round of 16 ties at Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone created controversy as he turned towards the home fans, grabbing his guts in a celebration. The Spanish giants had the firm advantage over the tie in the returning leg, thanks to late goals from Uruguayan defenders, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Diego Godin.

The Argentine tactician was fined £20,000 (£17,000) for his gesture. A similar fine can be charged from the Portuguese winger.

In what was destined to be a thrilling contest, Juventus hosted Diego Simeone's men in Turin, with an arduous task of overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first meeting.

Two headed goals from Cristiano Ronaldo drew first blood, as later in the game, the Portuguese smashed an explosive shot in the bottom left corner, through a penalty kick to seal the game for the Bianconerri.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the five-time Champions League winner's gesture towards the away fans, Diego Simeone said:

‘Surely he was thinking about his people when he did it, like me at the Wanda, saying they have personality.’

Speaking about Ronaldo’s match-winning performance against Atletico, Simeone said: ‘Cristiano is one of the best in the world, it is normal that he can play how he has done tonight.’

Maintaining his exceptional record against former rivals, Atletico Madrid, the Portuguese talisman once again proved to be a stand-out player as he, almost single-handedly, knocked out Simeone's men from the Champions League.

What's next?

Ronaldo may face a fine, just like Simeone, for the gesture he made towards the Atletico Madrid fans. Turning their attention back to Serie A, Ronaldo and co. will face Genoa, away from home.

