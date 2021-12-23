“Difficult to say no if Barcelona or Real Madrid want a player” - Guardiola says he’s happy for Ferran Torres ahead of La Liga return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed he is happy for Ferran Torres as the Spaniard edges closer to a Barcelona move.

Barcelona are currently short of options in the forward department, with Sergio Aguero forced to retire and Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite sidelined with injuries. While the Catalans have been linked with a host of players, Manchester City star Ferran Torres has always been Xavi's priority target.

It emerged on Wednesday that Barcelona have found a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Torres from Manchester City. The La Liga giants have reportedly agreed to take the Spaniard away from Pep Guardiola's side for €55m plus €10m in add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Five year deal ready for the winger.

€55m + €10m to Man City.

Xavi was key as he only wanted Ferrán. Barcelona are preparing paperworks and contracts to announce the signing of Ferrán Torres. Official statement in place, now working on protocols for Ferrán to travel. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB Five year deal ready for the winger.€55m + €10m to Man City.Xavi was key as he only wanted Ferrán. Barcelona are preparing paperworks and contracts to announce the signing of Ferrán Torres. Official statement in place, now working on protocols for Ferrán to travel. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCBFive year deal ready for the winger.€55m + €10m to Man City.Xavi was key as he only wanted Ferrán. https://t.co/NBm73PsbVu

As Torres edges closer to a deal with Barcelona, Guardiola has admitted that it is hard to keep a player when the La Liga giants come calling.

Ahead of the Manchester City vs Leicester City game, the former Blaugrana boss told a press conference on Thursday:

"If Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it's difficult to say no; the strongest teams in the world. He [Ferran] is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said leave. I called Txiki [Begiristain, the sporting director], his agent makes a deal. I hear the deal is close."

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola: "If Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it's difficult to say no; the strongest teams in the world. He [Ferran] is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said leave. I called Txiki, his agent makes a deal. I hear the deal is close." Pep Guardiola: "If Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it's difficult to say no; the strongest teams in the world. He [Ferran] is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said leave. I called Txiki, his agent makes a deal. I hear the deal is close."

Pep Guardiola has also insisted that he is delighted for Ferran Torres ahead of his move to Camp Nou.

“If you are not happy, you have to leave," he said. "We’re not a club like other teams when you want to leave, CEO and president say no. If Ferran wants to leave and go to Barcelona, absolutely no problem - I'm happy for him”.

Barring any late surprises, the 21-year-old is expected to sign for Barcelona on a five-year deal. The Blaugrana and Manchester City have been tipped to announce the transfer soon.

Barcelona looking to move players out amidst Ferran Torres' arrival

Barcelona hope to have Ferran Torres available for team selection from the start of January. However, there are suggestions that Xavi's side can only register a new signing after moving a few players out.

Hence, Barcelona are working to speed up the exits of some of their fringe stars ahead of the start of the winter transfer window. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are among those who have been linked with a move away from the Catalans.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen how many players Barcelona can sell in January.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee