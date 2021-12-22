Barcelona edge closer to snapping up Premier League attacker in January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have edged closer to signing Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres ahead of the winter transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

With Sergio Aguero forced to retire and Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite sidelined with injuries, Barcelona are currently short of options in the forward department.

Having identified attack as an area that needs strengthening in January, the Blaugrana have shown interest in a host of players. Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among those linked with a move to Camp Nou.

However, Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres has always been Barcelona manager Xavi's preferred target. And if reports are to be believed, they are set to land the 21-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Both Barcelona and Manchester City reportedly consider Ferran Torres' transfer as good as done. There are suggestions that it is only a matter of time before the two clubs announce the agreement.

Ferran Torres has been aware of Barcelona's interest for a while. The Spain international even reportedly requested Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to sanction the transfer.

According to reports, Guardiola is prepared to let Torres leave if Barcelona and Manchester City can strike a deal. It now appears that City have found a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres is said to have already reached an agreement with Barcelona over personal terms. The attacker will now be looking forward to putting pen to paper on a deal with the Catalans.

Ferran Torres joined Manchester City from La Liga club Valencia last year. He has been a regular for Pep Guardiola's side since, but a move to Barcelona is something he couldn't turn down.

Barcelona looking to move players out before Ferran Torres' arrival

Barcelona hope to have Ferran Torres available for team selection from the start of January. Xavi's side have a Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with Real Madrid coming up on 12th of next month.

The Catalans, though, will have to move a few players out before they can register a new signing. Hence, Barcelona are working to speed up the exits of a number of fringe stars ahead of the winter transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are among those to have been linked with a move away from Camp Nou ahead of January.

