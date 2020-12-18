Dijon vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Monaco take on Dijon at the Stade Gaston Gerard on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Dijon are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and are in desperate need of a victory. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Lille last weekend and need to take it up a notch in this game.

Monaco have not been at their best in recent weeks and were stunned by Lens in their previous game. Niko Kovac's side is currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 table and cannot afford to slip up against Dijon.

Dijon vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have an excellent recent record against Dijon and have won six matches out of a total of 11 games played between the two teams. Dijon have defeated Monaco on only one occasion and need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between these two teams earlier this year ended in a 1-1 draw. Monaco have made improvements to their squad over the past few months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-L

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: ADO Den Haag vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Dijon vs Monaco Team News

Dijon need to win this game. Image Source: Twitter

Dijon

Dijon have a few injuries to account for going into this game and will have to do without Mama Balde, Wesley Lautoa, Roger Assale, and Senou Coulibaly against Monaco. The home side is likely to employ a defensive combination in this match.

Injured: Mama Balde, Wesley Lautoa, Roger Assale, Senou Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aleksandr Golovin might not feature in this game

Monaco

Benjamin Lecomte, Aleksandr Golovin, and Djibril Sidibe are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Cesc Fabregas is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be risked against Dijon. Axel Disasi was sent off against Lens last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte, Aleksandr Golovin, Djibril Sidibe

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas

Suspended: Axel Disasi

Dijon vs Monaco Predicted XI

Dijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muzinga, Jonathan Panzo, Bruno Manga, Sacha Boey; Pape Cheikh Diop, Ibrahim Ndong; Mounir Chouiar, Bersant Celina, Eric Ebimbe; Pape Moussa Konate

We'll come back stronger 💪 pic.twitter.com/WfxxaKh6sF — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 17, 2020

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone; Fode Ballo-Toure, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Dijon vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have an array of impressive players in their squad but have failed to meet expectations under Niko Kovac this season. Les Monegasques have suffered three defeats on the trot and need to turn their season around before the end of the year.

Dijon have shown rare glimpses of their potential this season but have largely struggled to cope with the demands of the French top flight. Monaco hold the upper hand this weekend and will view this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track.

Prediction: Dijon 1-2 Monaco

Also Read: Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21