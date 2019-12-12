Does Naby Keita have what it takes to be Liverpool's X-factor?

Aditya Hosangadi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 Dec 2019, 23:04 IST SHARE

Races are well and good, but can Liverpool run the marathon?

Liverpool fans have been quite a lucky bunch so far this season. While fans of most other clubs complain about a seemingly endless list of problems with their club, the red half of Merseyside seems quite happy with Liverpool strangling the life out of its opposition on a weekly basis.

But is the Kop content? In spite of two famous European triumphs since the turn of the century, Anfield continues to demand a 19th league title, and you would be hard-pressed to find a convincing challenge to Jurgen Klopp's juggernaut.

Liverpool's midfield engines are integral to their success.

Much of Liverpool's recent success is often attributed to a glittering front three, but the contributions of the midfield have not gone unnoticed. However, with arguably the most congested fixture list among teams in the top five leagues, Liverpool can no longer continue to rely only on Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum and Milner.

For all the success Liverpool have enjoyed under Klopp, the case of Naby Keita continues to intrigue. Liverpool's midfield functions on injections of pace, tenacity and creativity, and Keita seems to be the perfect fit.

Naby Keita hasn't had the best of fortune at Merseyside so far

A combination of injuries and bad luck, however, have conspired to confine Keita to the sidelines for a majority of his time at Anfield so far. Fabinho and Wijnaldum have taken to their midfield roles like fish to water, making Keita's route to the playing eleven a tad complicated.

Things are very likely to change, however. Much has been made of Liverpool's busy Christmas this season, with clashing competitions and a string of crucial league fixtures to boot. Fabinho's injury and a game every four days for the rest of the month means that Klopp will have no choice but to use every single resource at his disposal, and Keita is sure to be a part of his plans.

Is Fabinho's injury a blessing in disguise for Keita?

Advertisement

Twice in the recent past, curious circumstances have transpired to deny Liverpool the title. While several fingers have been pointed, the issue has clearly boiled down to a distinct lack of squad depth and the lack of an X-factor.

Naby Keita has the potential to provide both. The game against Bournemouth made it abundantly evident why Keita was brought to Anfield in the first place. His natural game allows him to keep up with Klopp's "gegenpressing" philosophy, and his creativity facilitates productive forays into the final third.

The Premier League and the Champions League have seen Keita starting only 1 and 3 games respectively, but his statistics from these games outshine his illustrious partners in crime in Liverpool's midfield. Keita's average pass percentage in the two competitions stands at an impressive 91.8%, with Wijnaldum only slightly behind at 91.2%. With 2 goals, 1 assist and 2 man-of-the-match awards in just 4 appearances in the two competitions, Naby Keita is clearly starting to make a mark.

However, the Guinean does need a few more games under his belt to be his most dangerous self. His link-up play with the front three, and Mohamed Salah, in particular, proved to be too much of a challenge for Bournemouth, as Liverpool battered them 3-0 with Keita registering a goal and an assist. More time on the pitch will only serve to enhance the Guinean's understanding of Klopp's system.

Keita was in exceptional form against Bournemouth

The Reds have been exceptional this season, but have struggled at times to break down stubborn defences. Situations such as these call for an impact player to link attack and midfield and provide creative impetus with almost immediate effect, and Naby Keita fits the bill. He may have blown hot and cold throughout his Liverpool career, but regular match practice and a bit of fine-tuning can potentially work wonders.

If Liverpool have to go all the way this season, Klopp has to take a leaf out of Pep Guardiola's book and place complete trust in his bench strength. Come the business end of the season, there will be immense pressure on Liverpool, given their history, to keep their composure at the top of the table.

Naby Keita watched on from the sidelines for the most part as Liverpool conceded the title to Manchester City last season. As far as X-factors go, his potential is there for all to see.

Can he step up? Only time will tell.