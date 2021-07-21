Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United will trade tackles at the Keepmoat Stadium in a club friendly on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Bradford City in another friendly last Saturday. Abobakar Eisa and Andy Cook scored in each half for the League Two outfit.

Newcastle United suffered a shock defeat to non-league York City on Sunday. Michael Duckworth scored an 87th-minute winner for the side that are five divisions below the Toons.

Both sides will use this fixture to continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the resumption of competitive football. Newcastle United will play two more pre-season fixtures before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 10 previous occasions and Doncaster Rovers are yet to win a game against the Geordies.

Newcastle United have nine wins to their name, while one previous game ended in a draw.

That stalemate came in their most recent meeting, a friendly in July 2016. Newcastle United rallied from going two goals down in the first half to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Doncaster Rovers form guide (friendlies): L-W

Newcastle United from (friendlies): L

Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United Team News

Doncaster Rovers

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for manager Richie Wellens.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Newcastle United

Manager Steve Bruce named a relatively full-strength squad in the defeat to York City. However, Newcastle were dealt a big blow when Joelinton had to leave the field after just 19 minutes due to an injury.

Injury: Joelinton

Suspension: None

Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Bottomley (GK); Branden Horton, Tom Anderson, Ro-Shaun Willaims, Kyle Knoyle; Liam Ravenhill, Lirak Hassani, Ed Williams, Jon Taylor; Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jordy Hiwula

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Langley (GK); Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Jamel Lascelles, Kelland Watts; Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick; Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Doncaster Rovers vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United totally dominated their clash with York City but failed to convert their dominance into goals. They will be keen to rectify that against Doncaster Rovers.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Premier League outfit.

Prediction: Doncaster United 0-2 Newcastle United

