Julian Draxler says he is happy at PSG but refuses to rule out Bayern Munich move

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Julian Draxler is yet to hit the heights expected of him since 2017 when he signed for PSG. Although he has remained professional with a role on the bench, Draxler’s future has never remained certain.

There have been reports of Sevilla trying to loan the German winger however Draxler has been continuously linked to Bayern Munich as well. Although he is happy at PSG, he has given hints that he may be interested in joining the German champions next summer.

Draxler was the subject of discussion during the just ended transfer window as he was poised to join Bayern Munich. The rumors gradually evaporated into thin air as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben renewed their contracts. The veteran wingers are expected to leave Bayern Munich next summer though leaving a huge void in the wings of Bayern. In an interview with Sport1 Draxler left his future hanging as he said:

"I never had any contact with Bayern officials [in the summer], and that's why it's currently not an issue. I would neither categorically say no [to an offer] nor would I drop everything."

Draxler, 24, signed for PSG from Wolfsburg for £35.5m in the 2017 winter transfer window and has since made 75 appearances for the current Ligue 1 champions. Most of these have been cameo appearances as he has only started 5 matches in 2018 and is largely used as a substitute.

So far, new coach Thomas Tuchel has preferred to play Di Maria over Draxler but the German winger is hopeful of getting more playing time.

"The situation at Paris is indeed very tough," he added. "The competition is high, especially in my position. In Kylian [Mbappe] and Neymar, the two best players in the world play there -- or at least in my opinion they will be the best in the future. I saw no reason to run away [in the summer]. The situation simply had not changed and I made 47, 48 appearances last season."

This season, Draxler has come off the bench three times in their first four matches but is "convinced that I will get those games again this year."

He also added: "I like the club, I like the city. I feel at home and that's why I saw no reason to do a runner."