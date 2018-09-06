Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Julian Draxler says he is happy at PSG but refuses to rule out Bayern Munich move

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
News
184   //    06 Sep 2018, 23:58 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Julian Draxler is yet to hit the heights expected of him since 2017 when he signed for PSG. Although he has remained professional with a role on the bench, Draxler’s future has never remained certain.

There have been reports of Sevilla trying to loan the German winger however Draxler has been continuously linked to Bayern Munich as well. Although he is happy at PSG, he has given hints that he may be interested in joining the German champions next summer.

Draxler was the subject of discussion during the just ended transfer window as he was poised to join Bayern Munich. The rumors gradually evaporated into thin air as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben renewed their contracts. The veteran wingers are expected to leave Bayern Munich next summer though leaving a huge void in the wings of Bayern. In an interview with Sport1 Draxler left his future hanging as he said:

"I never had any contact with Bayern officials [in the summer], and that's why it's currently not an issue. I would neither categorically say no [to an offer] nor would I drop everything."

Draxler, 24, signed for PSG from Wolfsburg for £35.5m in the 2017 winter transfer window and has since made 75 appearances for the current Ligue 1 champions. Most of these have been cameo appearances as he has only started 5 matches in 2018 and is largely used as a substitute.

So far, new coach Thomas Tuchel has preferred to play Di Maria over Draxler but the German winger is hopeful of getting more playing time.

"The situation at Paris is indeed very tough," he added. "The competition is high, especially in my position. In Kylian [Mbappe] and Neymar, the two best players in the world play there -- or at least in my opinion they will be the best in the future. I saw no reason to run away [in the summer]. The situation simply had not changed and I made 47, 48 appearances last season."

This season, Draxler has come off the bench three times in their first four matches but is "convinced that I will get those games again this year."

He also added: "I like the club, I like the city. I feel at home and that's why I saw no reason to do a runner."

Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Julian Draxler Bayern Munich Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are 'too good' for their leagues and a cut...
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United target agrees to join PSG
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: €270m bid for Coutinho, Neymar wants...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make PSG unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 5
14 Sep NIC REN 10:30 PM Nice vs Rennes
15 Sep PSG SAI 12:15 AM PSG vs Saint-Étienne
15 Sep CAE OLY 08:30 PM Caen vs Olympique Lyonnais
15 Sep AMI LIL 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Lille
15 Sep DIJ ANG 11:30 PM Dijon vs Angers SCO
15 Sep MON STR 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Strasbourg
15 Sep TOU MON 11:30 PM Toulouse vs Monaco
16 Sep NAN REI 06:30 PM Nantes vs Reims
16 Sep BOR NIM 08:30 PM Bordeaux vs Nîmes
17 Sep OLY GUI 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Guingamp
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us