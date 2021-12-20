Dusan Vlahovic on the brink of Serie A history after equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic has taken Serie A by storm this season. It has put the Serbian on the radar of many aspiring teams.

The 21-year-old forward has found the back of the net 16 times this season. A regular goal-scoring trait has placed him as the league's top scorer at this point.

Furthermore, the Serbia international equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A goals record after scoring during Fiorentina’s 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals. ⭐️🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals. ⭐️🇷🇸 #VlahovicFiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". https://t.co/aCF0DcOaNP

Vlahovic's goal tally in Serie A stands at 33 at the moment. He is currently at par with Cristiano Ronaldo for the highest number of Serie A goals in a calendar year. CR7 achieved this feat while playing for Juventus.

Nobody expected such an epoch-making record would be challenged in Serie A so soon, let alone by a Fiorentina player. Vlahovic will have a limited window of opportunity in which he must strive to smash the existing record. He has one more match on hand to better Ronaldo’s record as Fiorentina travel to Hellas Verona on Tuesday night before the winter break kicks in for Serie A.

Vlahovic's possible departure from Serie A

Despite Fiorentina's repeated attempts to extend the player's contract, it has not borne any fruition so far. There is little to no chance that the Serbian will remain in Florence after the winter transfer window. With many clubs racing to get his signature, he might leave the Serie A club this January.

Vlahovic, Karim Adeyemi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé will be some of the biggest names on the market in the coming months. Vlahovic's mentality, technique, quality, structure and shooting has been brilliant. No wonder teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United are all set to battle for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Fiorentina president Commisso said: “Clubs should open talks with us - not with his agents”. Price tag for January: not less than €70m. Dušan Vlahović again and again. He scored today a brace in Fiorentina-Salernitana - it’s 32 goals in 41 Serie A games in 2021. ✨🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Fiorentina president Commisso said: “Clubs should open talks with us - not with his agents”. Price tag for January: not less than €70m. Dušan Vlahović again and again. He scored today a brace in Fiorentina-Salernitana - it’s 32 goals in 41 Serie A games in 2021. ✨🇷🇸 #VlahovicFiorentina president Commisso said: “Clubs should open talks with us - not with his agents”. Price tag for January: not less than €70m. https://t.co/8YKSGhFXqj

The player's contract to remain at Stadio Artemio Franchi does not expire until the summer of 2023. The club president has made it transparent that they estimate the talent on their hands at around €70m. Due to the remaining time in his contract, Fiorentina will gain the upper hand in bargaining with the chasing clubs interested in landing a deal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fiorentina must utilize this window of opportunity to cash in on the player while his value is at its peak, rather than risking it with persistence. The player is not interested in continuing in Serie A and hence the club should not be missing out on making a staggering profit from his sale.

Edited by Diptanil Roy