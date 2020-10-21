Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Juventus: Player ratings as a Morata double delivers the Bianconeri all three points| Champions League 2020-21

A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus opened their 2020-21 Champions League campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev at the NSC Olimpiyskiy.

Alvaro Morata, who returned to Turin on loan from Atletico Madrid for a second spell, netted twice in the second half to ensure that the Bianconeri picked up all three points on the first matchday of the competition.

The hosts tried to put the pressure on their mighty rivals by upping the ante in the final 15 minutes, but it was a case of too little too late as Juventus weathered the late storm to hang on to a win.

Juventus Player Ratings

On that note, here are the ratings for Juventus players:

The Juventus custodian had very little to do in the opening stanza besides catching a tame free-kick from Viktor Tsygankov, but the Polish goalkeeper was on his toes during the final 15 minutes when Kiev threw caution to the wind. However, the Juventus number one came up trumps, by keeping his citadel intact and making a vital stop towards the end to deny Serhiy Sydorchuk.

Advertisement

After an unimpressive season under Mauricio Sarri in 2019-20, the little Colombian is showing his worth again. He blazed down the right flank and wreaked havoc while going forward with his pace and link-up play. Cuadrado also tracked back to help out in defence when the visitors were on the back foot. The 32-year old put the icing on the cake when he provided an excellent cross for Morata's second goal of the night.

Àlvaro Morata with a great header to extend Juventus lead. That was a good cross from Juan Cuadrado too. pic.twitter.com/QSNoRQYeXV — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) October 20, 2020

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

The Juventus stalwart had a fairly comfortable game until the hosts threw the kitchen sink in the final quarter. However, the 33-year old kept his composure, didn't leave space behind and communicated well with his defensive cohorts. Bonucci also laid a game-high 89 passes and completed as many as 80 of them.

Back in the lineup after almost a month, the Juventus captain lasted only 19 minutes after an aerial contest with Vladyslav Supriaha left him clutching his hamstring. Before being subbed off for Merih Demiral, Chiellini's only notable moment was one when he headed a corner wide off the post from inside the six-yard box.

Danilo - 6.5/10

Danilo saw plenty of the ball during the game's early exchanges as the Brazilian started brightly, storming past Kiev's defence to carry the ball forward, but his impact waned as the game progressed.

Advertisement

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Dejan Kulusevski forced an error from Bushchan that allowed Morata to score.

The young Swede was heavily involved up front during the first 45 minutes, showing great attacking intent. It was his effort which Heorhiy Bushchan spilled in the second half that allowed Alvaro Morata to break the deadlock for Juventus. Kulusevski was subbed off just before the hour-mark, though.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Bentancur looked steady all night. He drove the ball forward to feed his attackers, but found himself in a more withdrawn role after the break as he helped clear dangers for Juventus by making crucial interceptions and strong marking. He went into the books for a rash challenge on Mykola Shaparenko before the half-time whistle.

Adrian Rabiot - 6.5/10

Rabiot had a rather quiet night. The Frenchman linked up well with Chiesa and Ramsey initially, but it didn't really amount to anything from an offensive standpoint for Juventus.

Federico Chiesa - 7.5/10

One of the brightest sparks in Juventus' attacks, Chiesa was a livewire throughout the game, creating plenty of chances. He also tested Bushchan twice within a space of a few minutes early on before helping out at the back in the final few minutes when Kiev pushed Juventus on the back foot.

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

Starting just behind the striker, Ramsey made his presence felt in the attack with his brilliant link-up play and dribbling skills; he completed three out of four passes attempted, the most after only Danilo. He even drew out a save from Bushchan with a long-range effort.

Alvaro Morata - 8.5/10

After netting his first Serie A goal since returning to Juventus, Morata bagged his first Champions League brace. After a relatively quiet first half, he produced the goods when the opportunities came up in the second half, showing excellent positioning to produce two first-time finishes.

Alvaro Morata in his Juventus return 🔥



3 matches

3 goals pic.twitter.com/zUqlkgSCdt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2020

Advertisement

Ratings of Juventus substitutes

Federico Bernardeschi - 6/10

Bernardeschi came on in the final ten minutes of the clash but made little difference in the Juventus attack.

Arthur Melo - 6/10

Despite his €72 million transfer from Barcelona, Arthur Melo has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Juventus. He started from the bench against Kiev and only came on in the 79th minute. In the limited time he was out on the field, Arthur Melo didn't produce anything of note.

Merih Demiral - 7/10

Coming on for Chiellini after the Juventus skipper trudged off with a hamstring issue in the 20th minute, Merih Demiral played pretty well. He was always at the right place at the right time and made some impressive passes from the back. However, he went into the books for a nasty challenge on Supriaha.