Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Dynamo Kyiv are set to host Juventus at the Olimypiyskiy National Sports Complex on Tuesday in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

Dynamo Kyiv come into this match following a 2-0 win over Rukh Vynnyky on the weekend in the Ukrainian Premier League. Goals from Uruguayan winger Carlos de Pena and Luxembourg international Gerson Rodrigues secured the win for Mircea Lucescu's men.

Juventus, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Crotone on Saturday at the Stadio Ezio Scida in Serie A. A penalty from Nigeria international Simeone Nwankwo for Crotone was cancelled out by a goal from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata for Juventus, who had new signing Federico Chiesa sent off in the second half.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They are yet to lose against Dynamo Kyiv, having won three and drawn one.

Dynamo Kyiv form guide in the Ukrainian Premier League: D-W-W-D-W

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Team News

Dynamo Kyiv have no known injury issues, and manager Mircea Lucescu looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Juventus have a few injury issues to deal with. Young Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey are out injured. Midfielder Weston McKennie and superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo have tested positive for coronavirus and are unavailable as they continue their self-isolation. Left-back Alex Sandro remains a doubt.

Injured: Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Alex Sandro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heorhiy Bushchan, Oleksandr Karavayev, Illya Zabarnyi, Denys Popov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Viktor Tsyhankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo, Dejan Kulusevki, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Federico Bernardeschi

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv come into this game as the underdogs. Much will rely on the likes of young midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov, who has been linked with some top European clubs of late, as well as Carlos de Pena and Vitaliy Buyalskyi.

Juventus, on the other hand, have begun relatively well under new manager Andrea Pirlo. The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo will mean that attackers like Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will have to step up, alongside Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa.

Juventus are the clear favourites for this game, and should emerge victorious over Dynamo Kyiv.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

