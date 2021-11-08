Early reality check for Antonio Conte as uninspiring Tottenham draw against Everton

Tottenham fans watched their side play in a Premier League game for the first time under Antonio Conte when Spurs traveled to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

While expectations were high, the team couldn’t produce a result of any sort and had to settle for a draw at Goodison Park.

For many Tottenham fans, Conte’s arrival is supposed to get their team firing again and competing in the top half of the table. However, the truth is that they weren’t better than Everton.

The win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League in midweek showed the good, bad and ugly of this Spurs team. The draw with Everton only affirms the fact that they are still largely a work in progress.

Lackluster Spurs held by Everton

Tottenham have now won just two of their last six matches in all competitions and their performance against the Toffees was completely unlike a Conte team.

They labored in possession and weren’t decisive enough. Maybe the players are still getting used to the Italian manager’s 3-4-3 formation but still, they were too poor.

Spurs have now failed to score in their last three Premier League matches, culminating in a run of 347 minutes without a goal.

The fact that they couldn’t test the Everton goalkeeper also means they have had no shot on target for the last 225 minutes of league football. It’s been that bad and Conte has a difficult job on his hands to turn things around.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data is available). Work. 1 - Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data is available). Work. https://t.co/LEyl8rUkjB

Reality check for Conte

Conte was very modest during his first public speech since taking over the Spurs job, but even he would have been shocked by Sunday’s display from his side.

This is a team that needs a fresh start and yet there is very little time to allow a manager to take things slowly.

Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo were both victims of this system and Conte would be wise enough to know that he needs to turn things around sooner rather than later.

"I'm happy with the draw as we have to start," the Spurs boss told Sky Sports in the aftermath of the game against Everton.

"For at this moment, the result is good. We needed a point to start. Now we need to keep close to the fourth place and be competitive to close the gap.

“For sure, we made mistakes. But we need to work and memorise situations with the ball. We need to understand very well when to go and press to break the defensive line. Usually I'm not happy after a draw, but the work is the only medicine for us."

Tottenham were dire against Everton and that was a reality check. Fortunately for Conte, he has the international break to get the team playing as he wants.

That is not enough time, but then again this is what football has become. You either win or get shown the door.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar