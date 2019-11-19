Eden Hazard feels Chelsea boss Frank Lampard can be one of the best managers in the world

Lampard and Hazard played together for two seasons

Eden Hazard thinks that his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard can go to the very top as a manager as well.

Chelsea flying high under Lampard

Chelsea, who appointed Lampard as their new boss before the start of the season, have been in good form, despite their transfer ban.

The Blues are currently third in the Premier League table with 26 points from 12 outings, eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Hazard, who left Chelsea over the summer, was recently asked about the new Blues boss.

The Belgian told reporters via The Independent,

“I know Frank as a player, not as a manager, but he’s a great guy.

"He’s showed already after four months that he can be one of the best managers in the world.

“The good thing is that they are playing with young players, young English players. For England it’s good, for Chelsea it’s good.

"They are lucky to have young players with quality. I still have good friends there. I follow them all the time. They are winning at the moment so I’m just happy for them.”

Hazard in Real Madrid colours

Hazard was at Stamford Bridge for seven years after joining the Premier League club from Lille in 2012. He played with Lampard for the first two seasons of his time at Chelsea. Real Madrid scooped Hazard up in the summer before Lampard assumed charge at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is slowly finding his feet in new surroundings in the Spanish capital. Hazard has one goal and three assists in his last four league starts for Real Madrid.

In the recent Euro 2020 qualification for Belgium against Russia, he netted twice for his country.

