Eden Hazard news: Chelsea players will respect the Belgian's decision if he goes to Real Madrid

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Sky Sports had a chat with the Chelsea players, who said they want Eden Hazard to stay, but the squad will respect the Belgian's decision if he decides to part company with the Londoners this summer.

In case you missed it...

Real Madrid have been trying to fill the void left by their all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last summer. And Los Blancos are eyeing a move for Hazard.

Hazard wanted to join Real Madrid after the 2018 World Cup 2018, but the move never materialised, and the winger stayed put at Stamford Bridge.

But Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to strethghen his team ahead of the next season and is keen to sign the Hazard. The Frenchman is Hazard's idol, and the wily Belgian attacker wants to work under Zidane.

There are several reports suggesting Madrid have already agreed on the transfer terms with the Blues for Hazard.

The heart of the matter

Hazard enjoyed a sensational 2018-19 Premier League season for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals and creating another 15.

It was a one-man show in this year's Chelsea end-of-season awards ceremony as Hazard swooped away all the awards. The 28-year-old's current situation is a curious case of a player becoming too big for his club.

🏆 Goal of the Season

🏆 Men's Player of the Year

🏆 Men's Players' Player of the Year



Eden Hazard is the first player in Chelsea history to win all three awards in the same year at the club's end-of-season ceremony. pic.twitter.com/54VT5Mvnnp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 10, 2019

Cesar Azpilicueta had a brief conversation with the Sky Sports' representatives and commented on Hazard's current situation at Chelsea by saying:

Advertisement

"Obviously Eden is a very important player for us. We arrived here at the same time, and obviously we want him to stay with us—but we have to respect his decision.

"He is a Chelsea player and his mind is only doing well with Chelsea and on lifting the trophy in Baku—and then we will see.

Fellow Chelsea players David Luiz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also shared similar thoughts.

What's next?

Maurizio Sarri's side face their cross-town rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final and it could Hazard's last appearance in Chelsea colours.