×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eden Hazard News: Former Chelsea star backs the Belgian to win Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid 

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
90   //    31 May 2019, 17:58 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What’s the story?

Eden Hazard most probably played his last game for Chelsea in their win 4-1 over Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final earlier in the week. Hazard was in fine form in Baku and his former Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas feels that the Belgian, who is close to joining Real Madrid, can win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Hazard was in fine form in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 16 times and setting up 15 goals in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who scored twice and provided an assist in the Europa League final, hinted after the game that he is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid being heavily linked with him.

The heart of the matter

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Fabregas was completely awestruck by the Belgian's heroics in the final, with the Spaniard claiming that Hazard could win the Ballon d'Or if he moves to Real Madrid.

"I know he always says he doesn't care about the Ballon d'Or, but deep down it is something that I think every player feels would be a nice thing. I think I believe more than he does that he can win the Ballon d'Or, definitely. I know his ability. I know what he can do. I have played with the very best.
"I know that the talent is there. Now this year he has scored a lot of goals as well. He got a lot of assists, his link up is great. He has got everything in his locker to be the best. That's why I want him to be the best. That's why I think he deserves a team at his right level to allow him to be the best.
"I think at Chelsea, he could never win it. Not because Chelsea is not good enough or anything like that but there are teams and clubs that are so big with their image around the world that it makes a big difference. I think that at Real Madrid that Eden would win everything.
"He would kill it. I have no doubts. He is 28 - it is his last chance to have this. It is now or never.
"After seven years of winning a lot at Chelsea, I think it is time to try something else."

What's next?

Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, could be announced by Real Madrid next week.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cesc Fabregas Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Ballon d’Or News: Former Chelsea superstar tips Hazard for Ballon d’Or at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Hazard to join the Galacticos on the 3rd of June
RELATED STORY
Azpilicueta: I hope Hazard wins trophies with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Eden did an amazing job - Kante accepts Hazard has earned Real Madrid move
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Sarri makes admission about Eden Hazard's future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: €100M signing to be announced on 29 May, as per reports
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Eden Hazard hints at joining Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: €100M deal to be announced after Europa final, according to reports 
RELATED STORY
Farewell Eden? Hazard's best goals for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea set a staggering price-tag on Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us