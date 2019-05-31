Eden Hazard News: Former Chelsea star backs the Belgian to win Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What’s the story?

Eden Hazard most probably played his last game for Chelsea in their win 4-1 over Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final earlier in the week. Hazard was in fine form in Baku and his former Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas feels that the Belgian, who is close to joining Real Madrid, can win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Hazard was in fine form in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 16 times and setting up 15 goals in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who scored twice and provided an assist in the Europa League final, hinted after the game that he is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid being heavily linked with him.

The heart of the matter

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Fabregas was completely awestruck by the Belgian's heroics in the final, with the Spaniard claiming that Hazard could win the Ballon d'Or if he moves to Real Madrid.

"I know he always says he doesn't care about the Ballon d'Or, but deep down it is something that I think every player feels would be a nice thing. I think I believe more than he does that he can win the Ballon d'Or, definitely. I know his ability. I know what he can do. I have played with the very best.

"I know that the talent is there. Now this year he has scored a lot of goals as well. He got a lot of assists, his link up is great. He has got everything in his locker to be the best. That's why I want him to be the best. That's why I think he deserves a team at his right level to allow him to be the best.

"I think at Chelsea, he could never win it. Not because Chelsea is not good enough or anything like that but there are teams and clubs that are so big with their image around the world that it makes a big difference. I think that at Real Madrid that Eden would win everything.

"He would kill it. I have no doubts. He is 28 - it is his last chance to have this. It is now or never.

"After seven years of winning a lot at Chelsea, I think it is time to try something else."

What's next?

Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, could be announced by Real Madrid next week.