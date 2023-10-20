Eden Hazard's Premier League legacy

After Eden Hazard announced his retirement, the inevitable conversations around "What could have been" have surfaced. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set an incredibly high bar, and there's no denying that Hazard, though brilliant, did fall short of those celestial heights. The Belgian's stint at Real Madrid, was disappointing, to say the least. However, it's crucial to clarify that his career at Madrid should not be conflated with his Premier League legacy.

So how did Hazard fare in England's top flight donning Chelsea blue? Let's break it down by season.

2012-2013

Eden Hazard arrived at Chelsea after winning the 'Ligue 1 Player of the Year' award in the previous season with Lille. His transition to the Premier League was remarkably smooth. He scored 13 goals and provided 24 assists in all competitions, contributing significantly to Chelsea's success in winning the Europa League and securing a third-place finish in the Premier League.

This season, though, was turbulent for the club. Roberto Di Matteo was sacked, and Rafa Benitez took charge in the interim. While Hazard was not yet in the conversations of the league's best players, he was undoubtedly one of the brightest young talents. In his first season at the club, he made it to the 'PFA Premier League Team of the Year.'

2013-2014

Jose Mourinho was back and the former Belgium captain continued to impress. He scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions. His performances played a key role as Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and finished third in the Premier League.

He was on the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and was given the 'PFA Young Player of the Year' award. WhoScored.com gave him the third best ratings in the Premier League that season (7.68), behind Steven Gerrard (7.77) and Luis Suarez (8.43). The world was starting to notice his outrageous talent.

2014-2015

Many might consider this season as his best at Chelsea. He scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists, earning him the prestigious 'PFA Players' Player of the Year' award. Chelsea won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup convincingly. WhoScored.com gave him the highest rating in the league that season (7.96).

2015-2016

Disappointing is the word to sum up the 2015-16 season. Hazard was not fit and did not build on the majestic season he had the previous year. Jose Mourinho was sacked and Chelsea finished 10th. The only solace the Belgian could take from this season is that he scored a stunning goal that prevented Tottenham Hotspur from winning the Premier League.

Naturally, he was not even close to being in the conversations for the best player in the league. A season to write off at just six goals and eight assists.

2016-2017

Hazard bounced back with a stellar season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists. His performances were crucial in Chelsea's Premier League title win under Antonio Conte. While N'Golo Kante won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, Hazard was the best winger in the league. Whoscored.com also rated him as the best player in the league (7.82). He was back!

2017-2018

Hazard managed 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions in the 2017-18 season. He played a pivotal role as Chelsea secured an FA Cup triumph. This season, Chelsea shifted from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2, which meant that often the 32-year-old was top with Alvaro Morata. With a lack of creativity from the back, he carried Chelsea offensively. It comes as no surprise that this was Hazard's best season as a dribbler.

Whoscored.com has him ranked as the fourth best player in the Premier League this season (7.69). Overall though, it was a poor season for Chelsea and Antonio Conte was sacked.

2018-2019

In his final season at Chelsea, Hazard delivered some of his best performances. This is also his best statistical season for the club when it comes to final output. He contributed 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, helping Chelsea win the UEFA Europa League.

His impact was so profound that he was involved in close to 48% of all goals that the club scored in the Premier League that season. He won the Premier League Playmaker of the Year award and was rated 7.81 by WhoScored for that season.

In the below table, we also can take a look at the Premier League goal contribution stats of three top players just to show how effective Hazard was in England's top flight.

Player Goals + Assists Premier League Apperances (Goals + Assists)/ Premier League Appearances Thierry Henry 249 258 96.5% Cristiano Ronaldo 140 236 59.3% Eden Hazard 139 245 56.7%

(Source - Premier League Website)

Eden Hazard was, and forever will be a Premier League great, who football will undoubtedly miss. His legacy in England's top flight will remain iron clad in history.