Edinson Cavani once again proves why Manchester United need him for another season

Manchester United are enjoying one of their most productive seasons in the post-Ferguson era. The Red Devils are on course to finish second in the Premier League and are also in the final of the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also sealed qualification to next season’s Champions League on Sunday after defeating Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.

Manchester United have grown a knack for overturning deficits. The team has won games from losing positions on 10 separate occasions this season, a record in the Premier League.

It was the same story against Aston Villa. Having gone down to a wonderful strike from Bertrand Traore in the first half, the Reds turned the tide in the second. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani sealed an important win for Manchester United.

Edinson Cavani has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last seven games for Man Utd.



⚽️ 8 goals

🅰️ 2 assists



There’s no stopping the Uruguayan. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/eZAIDbCZVX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2021

Cavani unstoppable at the moment

It has taken time for Manchester United to solve their attacking woes this season, but there's one man who rarely disappoints when he's on the pitch – Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker struggled for fitness when he first arrived at Old Trafford at the start of the season but has been unstoppable in recent months.

Cavani has now scored eight goals and provided two assists in his last 10 matches. He was also involved in six of the eight goals that Manchester United scored in their Europa League semi-final clash against AS Roma (four goals and two assists).

For a club that has lacked a proper centre-forward since the days of Robin van Persie, Cavani's consistent displays and goal-scoring form have been crucial for Manchester United.

Manchester United need Cavani for next season

Manchester United are currently a few signings short of becoming genuine Premier League contenders. The club will certainly look to make signings in the upcoming transfer window.

However, tying Cavani and Paul Pogba down to new contracts should be the team's priority.

Both players have been influential this season and their quality has been a guiding force for Manchester United. Cavani has been the focal point of an attacking lineup that looked clueless. Pogba has offered some much-needed creativity and robustness in midfield.

Cavani is currently 34 but has shown that his movement and finishing ability remain elite. The Uruguayan doesn't rely on his physical ability, which suggests he could play football at the top level for at least two more years.

Speaking to Sky Sports following last week's Europa League semi-final against Roma, Solskjaer said:

"The reason we're here is because we've got a centre-forward who has scored four goals during the tie."

The Manchester United boss also praised Cavani's ability, saying:

"Edinson has shown again why we want to keep him at Old Trafford. Football has its own language."

Solskjaer also believes the accomplished Uruguayan forward could provide a great learning experience for others on the team. He said:

“Edinson has proven tonight, in previous games and throughout his career what a centre-forward should be doing both on and off the ball, both preparing for games and recovering from games. He's an absolute top professional and everyone in my team can learn from him."

Cavani has not only scored important goals, he has also been an excellent mentor for Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Manchester United must do everything they can to keep him for another season. The Uruguayan may not guarantee a similar goal tally next year, but he will be crucial in developing Mason Greenwood and Rashford as elite strikers.