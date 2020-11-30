Edinson Cavani to the rescue: Manchester United build momentum after Southampton win

The Premier League this season has been full of surprises, but very few would have been surprised by Edinson Cavani’s bright start to life at Manchester United.

The Uruguayan arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer, having endured an injury-hit year and eventually released by Paris Saint-Germain.

While he came on as a substitute to score against Everton after the international break, many still doubted if he would be able to sprinkle his magic of old at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, though, Cavani answered his doubters emphatically, assisting one and scoring two as Manchester United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2. The 33-year-old was clinical yesterday, and has now scored three goals in just 127 minutes of league football.

Edinson Cavani leads Manchester United to an improbable comeback

Having trailed by two goals in the first half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unleashed Cavani at St. Mary’s in a bid to get the Red Devils back in the game. For a player who has scored lots of goals wherever he’s been, he didn’t disappoint at all.

It was Cavani who assisted Bruno Fernandes to reduce the deficit, before planting a powerful header to make it 2-2 after the Portuguese returned the favour with an assist of his own.

With the game looking destined to end in a draw, Cavani against stepped up to score the winner in the 92nd minute. It was a typical strikers’ finish, and something that Manchester United have lacked since the departure of Robin Van Persie.

"[Cavani] is a centre forward who thrives on crosses and delivery in the box. He has been in there for so many years, and he's made a difference today,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Of course, it's great to get three points in the way we did it, the comeback, the tradition of this club, it is something this team is getting better at as well," he added.

Edinson Cavani has had three shots on target in the Premier League:



⚽️ vs Everton

⚽️ vs Southampton

⚽️ vs Southampton



And the only chance he has created was converted into an assist as well. 💯 pic.twitter.com/3psddcCGa4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 30, 2020

A morale-boosting win for Manchester United

Manchester United went into Sunday’s game in the bottom half of the league table, but beating Southampton has immediately revived their top-four ambitions.

The Red Devils are also now just five points below joint table-toppers Tottenham and Liverpool, while having a game in hand. It’s now been four successive wins for Solskjaer’s side and the team is gradually building momentum.

Having made a slow start to the season, it’s somewhat ironic that Manchester United are still very close to the top end of the table and, technically, still in the title race.

Cavani came to the rescue for the Red Devils on Sunday. Now Manchester United can look to build on the win against Southampton in the crucial weeks to come.