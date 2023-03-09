Edwin van der Sar or Peter Cech - Who was the better goalkeeper?

The Premier League has seen some exceptional goalkeepers play at the highest level. Edwin van der Sar and Peter Cech are no exceptions as both have proved their worth in the football world.

There is no simple answer to the question of who the better goalkeeper was between Edwin Van der Sar and Petr Cech. It is challenging because both players displayed outstanding skills between the sticks throughout their careers and accomplished extraordinary feats.

We may, however, make a more informed choice if we take a deeper look at their numbers and accomplishments.

Early careers

In 1990, Edwin van der Sar signed a professional contract with Ajax and soon became one of the top goalkeepers in the Dutch top flight. He won the UEFA Cup and three Eredivisie titles with Ajax before moving to Italy to join Juventus in 1999.

His tenure at Juventus, however, was brief as he had a hard time adjusting to the Italian football style and was eventually traded to Fulham in 2001. During his tenure with Fulham, Edwin van der Sar was a vital member who helped the team avoid relegation in his first season. Manchester United were impressed by his strong performances as they brought him onboard in 2005.

Petr Cech signed with Chmel Blsany in his native country of Czech Republic to start his professional career. He moved to Sparta Prague in 2001, when his debut season saw him win the Czech First League.

Cech's achievements attracted the interest of numerous elite European clubs, and in 2002 he agreed to join French club Rennes. Cech was signed by Chelsea in 2004, where he would spend most of his career, after playing for Rennes for two seasons.

Major Titles and achievements

At Manchester United in 2008, Edwin van der Sar won the UEFA Champions League and four Premier League titles during his career. He also won the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup with Ajax and the FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester United, respectively. He twice received the 'UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year' honor and was included three times in the 'PFA Premier League Team of the Year.'

Cech, on the other hand, won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and four Premier League titles with Chelsea. He also received four Premier League Golden Glove awards and with 202 clean sheets to his name, he also holds the Premier League record in this category.

Cech was also part of the Chelsea team which hold the Premier League record for conceding the least goals in one season (15). He also kept the highest number of clean sheets that season (24) which is also a Premier League record.

Stastical comparison

Petr Cech and Edwin Van der Sar's statistical performances can be compared to learn more about the strengths and weaknesses of each goalie. Cech made a total of 443 Premier League appearances, recording 202 clean sheets, while the latter made 313 appearances and recorded 132 clean sheets. In comparison to Edwin van der Sar's 42.1%, Cech has a superior clean sheet percentage of 45.6%. The Dutchman made 359 saves while Cech made a total of 1005 saves.

Given these numbers, Edwin van der Sar may have been more dependable in terms of avoiding giving up goals, although Cech may have been a better shot-stopper overall. It is obvious from the comparison of the two goalkeepers that they both had outstanding careers and had considerable success. There are, nevertheless, some obvious distinctions between the two.

The Dutchman had a longer career than most players and won trophies with each club he played for, demonstrating his versatility in terms of playing situations and styles. Additionally, he was highly efficient in penalty shootouts, which enabled Manchester United to defeat Chelsea and win the 2008 Champions League final.

Cech, on the other hand, spent most of his majority in the Premier League, where he owns the record for the most clean sheets in history. It is a stunning feat that highlights his dependability and shot-stopping skills.

The debate between these goalies cannot be settled easily because each goalkeeper had distinctive skills and accomplishments of their own. While Cech's longevity and consistency in the Premier League were unrivaled, Edwin van der Sar was renowned for his versatility and his outstanding record in penalty shootouts.

It's crucial to remember that both goalkeepers were among the finest in the world in their prime and had a big impact on the teams they played for. Their efforts not only made their teams successful, but also had a long-lasting effect on the football community.

