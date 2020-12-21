Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos make title statement | La Liga 2020-21 

Real Madrid moved up to second on the LaLiga table following their 3-1 victory at the Estadio de Ipurua. The visitors needed just six minutes to get on the scoresheet when Karim Benzema converted from a lobbed pass by Rodrygo.

Moments later, the Frenchman turned provider for Luka Modric. He combined brilliantly with Lucas Vasquez on the right flank before showing great awareness to pick out the Croatian on the edge of the box, who made no mistake from 18 yards out.

Eibar got a goal from nothing when Kike Garcia halved the deficit with an exquisite shot from distance, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance. The hosts had several chances to grab an equalizer in the second half but failed to take them and they were duly punished for this.

Vasquez got the goal his industrious display deserved when he scored with virtually the last kick of the game to put Real Madrid 3-1 up. The win moves Los Blancos level on points with table-toppers Atletico Madrid, having played two games more ahead of their next match against Granada.

Here are five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Real Madrid keep up impressive run of form

Real Madrid made it five wins in a row

At the start of December, Real Madrid were a club seemingly in crisis. A run of just one win from five matches had left the Spanish giants on the precipice and staring at group stage elimination in the Champions League.

Reports suggested that Zinedine Zidane was on the verge of being sacked, with Mauricio Pochetino and Raul Gonzalez lined up as potential replacements.

However, the club have responded in style since then and picked up wins against Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach and City rivals Atletico Madrid in what was a season-defining week.

This win against Eibar means that Real Madrid have won their last five games in all competitions on the bounce, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two.

A routine home win against Granada on Wednesday will see the defending champions head into the Christmas break in buoyant mood, making a mockery of those who wrote them off earlier in the month.

#4 Kike Garcia scores stunning worldie against Real Madrid

Kike scored a spectacular goal

Given the gap in class between both sides, it was always going to take a moment of magic for Eibar to get something in this fixture. As it happened, that proved to be the case in the 28th minute.

When Kevin Rodriguez passed the ball to Kike Garcia near the throw-in line, there was seemingly nothing to worry about from a Real Madrid perspective. Four defenders in white were closing in on him and there was no support from any of his teammates.

However, the 31-year-old did not need anybody, as he attempted an outrageous curler from 25 yards that rifled in off the post.

What a goal by Kike Garcia to keep Eibar in it pic.twitter.com/r27G9jHO4T — ͏Amr 🇪🇬 (@AmrFootball) December 20, 2020

The ball was struck with razor-sharp precision and drew audible gasps from the players nearby. Courtois of course dived to fulfill all righteousness but the former Chelsea goalkeeper was never going to stop that goal in a thousand lifetimes.

It is not a stretch to suggest that this goal is a potential contender for the Puskas award and the fact that it came against Real Madrid would give it a special pride of place in Kike's mind.