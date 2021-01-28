Eibar vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar welcome Sevilla to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in their La Liga fixture scheduled for Saturday.

Sevilla have climbed to fourth in the league standings thanks to three wins in their last four outings. Meanwhile, Eibar only have one win to their name in the same period.

The visitors also proceeded to the last-eight of the Copa del Rey, having recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over fellow La Liga side Valencia on Wednesday.

Also See: The 10 highest-paid goalkeepers in the world

Eibar vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 19 times across all competitions. Los Palanganas have nine wins to their name while four games have ended in wins for the hosts.

Though their last three meetings have produced conclusive results, they have shared the spoils six times.

Los Armeros recorded a shock 1-0 win over their Andalusian rivals earlier this season at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The visitors will be itching to return the favor when they make the lengthy trip to Northern Spain.

Advertisement

Eibar form guide across all competitions: D-L-L-L-W

Sevilla form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-L

Eibar vs Sevilla Team News

Eibar

Eibar coach José Luis Mendilibar is expected to be without the services of on-loan defender Kévin Rodrigues, who is not match-fit.

Cote and Rober Correa are back in training may feature in the game if given an opportunity from the bench.

Injured: Kévin Rodrigues

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has tested positive for COVID-19

Julen Lopetegui will not be able to field Diego Carlos, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Advertisement

Óscar Rodríguez is also ruled out with a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, Tomáš Vaclík and Sergio Escudero have resumed training but their participation in the game remains in doubt.

The clubs have secured the services of Argentine winger Papu Gomez, who is in contention to make his club debut here. Nemanja Gudelj is suspended after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the campaign in his last La Liga outing.

Injured: Diego Carlos, Óscar Rodríguez

Doubtful: Tomáš Vaclík, Sergio Escudero

Suspended: Nemanja Gudelj

Eibar vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares; Takashi Inui, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil; Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Jesús Navas, Sergi Gomez, Jules Koundé, Marcos Acuña; Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Ivan Rakitić; Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Munir

Eibar vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla are in good form in front of goal and have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games across all competitions. We expect them to put at least a couple of goals past the hosts on Saturday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eibar have also scored at least one goal in their last 11 games across all competitions. However, they've also conceded at least once in nine of those games, and keeping a clean sheet in this match is unlikely.

We predict that the game will end in a comfortable win for the visitors thanks to their superior form at the moment.

Prediction: Eibar 1-3 Sevilla