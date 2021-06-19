England 0-0 Scotland: 5 hits and flops as world's oldest derby ends goalless | UEFA Euro 2020

England were made to wait before confirming their place in the last-16 of UEFA Euro 2020 as Scotland held them to a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium.

Chances were few and far between at both ends. The Tartan Army saw a goalward effort cleared off the line by Reece James, while Harry Kane headed just inches wide off target.

Being the world's oldest derby, expectations from the game were high. However, the game failed to live up to its pre-match billing, as it turned out to be a drab encounter in the capital.

The draw blows Group D wide open as Gareth Southgate's team now trail the Czech Republic on goal-difference ahead of their clash on matchday three, as the latter held Croatia earlier in the day.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the derby.

Hit: Mason Mount (England)

Mount was the man of the match for England once again

England's player of the European championship so far, Mason Mount capped off another heroic performance. He was a live wire down the left flank, asking questions of Scotland's defense with his purposeful runs and laying off some inviting crosses for the attackers.

Mason Mount won more duels (10), made more tackles (6) and attempted more take-ons (5) than any other player on the pitch at Wembley.



The Chelsea ace was equally impressive off the ball too, forcing the Scottish players into giving up possession with his precise tackles. He completed all six tackles he attempted and ran into spaces to open up new avenues for his side. It's a shame that England failed to capitalize on such a resounding performance from the exciting midfielder.

Flop: Harry Kane (England)

It hasn't gone according to plan for Harry Kane

What's going wrong for Harry Kane? The striker is yet to open his account at the Euros despite playing about 165 minutes across two games. He cut a frustrated figure in the attack for England and was put out of his misery in the 75th minute, as he was withdrawn in favor of Marcus Rashford.

The closest he came to scoring was a diving header to meet a brilliant cross from Reece James, but he could only divert his effort just wide off target. It was as good as it ever got for him, as he managed just 10 touches of the ball in the first half and finished the game with zero shots on target.

England will be hoping their talismanic striker finds his shooting boots sooner rather than later.

