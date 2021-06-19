England 0-0 Scotland: Player ratings as solid Scotland frustrate ordinary England in a tense stalemate | UEFA Euro 2020

One of the most highly anticipated clashes in the group stages of UEFA Euro 2020 ended in an anticlimactic goalless draw as England drew 0-0 with neighbors Scotland in their Group D clash at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Goalless at Wembley. Fair result? 🤔#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021

Although the Three Lions went into the game as favorites, it was the visitors who created the better chances in a tightly contested first half. John Stones hit the post while Stephen O’Donnell forced an excellent save from Jordan Pickford in an action-packed first 45 minutes. As the half-time whistle blew, both teams left the pitch feeling that they could step up their respective performances.

It was the hosts who seemed to pick up the pace in the second half, attacking with renewed vigor. However, the England attack was uninspired and Scotland’s defending dogged, with the visitors proving extremely tough to break down.

In fact, it was Scotland that had the better chances in the game and might have won it had they shown more composure in front of goal. The draw was a fair result as neither side did enough to take all three points.

England are yet to secure progression from the group while the Scots remain in contention to qualify for the next round as well. All the focus now shifts to the final round of fixtures in the group on Tuesday, with England taking on the Czech Republic and Scotland facing Croatia.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the game.

England Player Ratings:

Jordan Pickford: 6/10

Pickford's clean sheet in tricky conditions was well-deserved

Pickford put in a commanding performance in tricky conditions, showing excellent reflexes and positional sense as he repelled all that the Scots threw at him.

Reece James: 6/10

Justified his selection as a more attack-minded right-back over Kyle Walker with an eye-catching display of excellent long passes and crosses, going forward at every opportunity.

The Chelsea full-back did not neglect his defensive duties either, making a vital headed clearance off the line in the second half to preserve his side’s clean sheet.

John Stones: 5/10

Came as close to scoring as anyone with a first-half header that rattled the post. Dealt potently with Scotland’s dual-pronged attack and was rarely troubled.

Mings justified his inclusion in the starting eleven with a solid defensive display

Held his own against the aerial threat of Dykes as well as the physicality of Adams, winning his fair share of headers while also stepping in with a few vital interceptions.

Shaw's inclusion as a natural left-footed player at left-back seemed to give England more balance as the Manchester United man was solid in defense and also carried the ball forward with purpose at every opportunity.

Kalvin Phillips: 5/10

England’s midfield enforcer on the night, Phillips put in a typically robust performance, covering a lot of ground and throwing himself into tackle after tackle with great gusto.

Quietly effective in the middle of the park, mopping up loose balls in front of his backline and always looking to get England moving forward as quickly as possible.

Sporting the distinctive blond haircut hasn’t quite done the trick for the Manchester City man, who showed brief flashes of his undeniable talent but is yet to truly set the stage alight at the tournament.

As was the case in England’s first game, Foden was the first to make way when Gareth Southgate decided to switch things up, going off for Jack Grealish just after the hour mark.

England’s most dangerous player when on the ball, Mount’s excellent vision and passing, both short and long, was on full display on the night.

Mason Mount won more duels (10), made more tackles (6) and attempted more take-ons (5) than any other player on the pitch at Wembley.



He had a battle with his fellow Blue, Billy. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ymTd7wL3Qd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 18, 2021

An unexpected physical battle with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour in midfield was one of the most intriguing sub-plots of the game.

England’s matchwinner from the first game had less of an impact here, as he was not allowed much time on the ball by Scotland’s diligent defenders.

Despite making a couple of clever runs in behind, the Manchester City wide man was left down by his touch on more than one occasion.

Looked off the pace and struggled to get on the ball as he seemed to be left isolated high up the field for most of the game. Even though the England skipper is no stranger to dropping deep to pick up possession, he seemed to have to do it out of necessity to get involved in the play rather than as part of an England gameplan.

10 - Harry Kane had just 10 touches in the first half; the fewest of any player in the match, while just one was in Scotland's box and the England forward completed just two of five passes attempted. Isolated. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hDwf3F7wGf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Came off for Marcus Rashford with around 15 minutes to go.

Substitutes:

Jack Grealish: 5/10

Took up his customary position on the left flank after coming on midway through the second half and looked dangerous each time he got on the ball, but ultimately did not have enough time to make a more decisive impact on the game.

4 - Jack Grealish came off the bench and won four fouls for England; the most by a substitute at EURO 2020, and the most by a substitute in a EUROs match since Éder won five for Portugal in the EURO 2016 final vs France. Taster. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/2INBHeSSIQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Marcus Rashford: N.A.

Replaced Kane with around 15 minutes to go but barely got on the ball as both sides seemed to shut up shop in the dying stages.

