EPL 2016-17: Team of the Week - Gameweek 25

A team of the Premier League's best from Gameweek 25.

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 13:02 IST

Leicester City have now failed to score in 10 hours of game time

It was an exciting weekend of football before the Premier League goes on a break to make way for domestic cup matches next week. League leaders Chelsea were held to a draw by a brave Burnley side who pegged the Blues back to an eight-point lead at the top. Sadio Mane, meanwhile, went about ripping Spurs apart all on his lonesome as Manchester United put on an imperious display against the Hornets.

However, the focal point of the extended gameweek was Alexis Sanchez and Manolo Gabbidiani’s handballs which went unnoticed and were given as goals. Leicester City continued to struggle as they hover one point above the drop zone and Swansea continued to shine. Manchester City were the last side to play with their game set for a late Monday night kick-off as they travelled to Bournemouth to see out the week.

With lots of interesting developments over the weekend, here’s a look at Sportskeeda’s Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Victor Valdes

Victor Valdes reacts after making a save against Everton

As Middlesbrough hosted Everton at the Riverside Stadium, it was pretty much a case of Victor Valdes versus Everton as the goalkeeper salvaged a point for his side. The former Barcelona player made a sequence of saves on either side of the half-time break to deny Romelu Lukaku and Ademola Lookman. He denied the Belgian forward twice and thwarted the 19-year-old at point blank range.