EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 25

An interesting week in the Premier League as Chelsea edge closer to the title and the relegation battle intensifies. Here is what we learned.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 09:13 IST

Willy Caballero has earned his spot in the starting XI

A rather surprising gameweek of football has come to an end in the Premier League with Chelsea finally having a poor week of football in a long time. The league leaders have been cruising away from their competition, but a draw against Burnley means they drop two points and reduce their lead on top of the table to 8 points.

Liverpool who was in a poor run of form stunned Tottenham with a dominating performance, which perhaps doesn’t make Chelsea’s draw seem so bad. The Manchester clubs, on the other hand, were perhaps the biggest winners as they cruised to convincing victories this weekend.

Meanwhile, there was more bad news for the defending champions Leicester City as they lost yet again, while Swansea is slowly climbing out of the relegation zone. All this and more as here are the 10 things we learned from game week 25 of the Premier League:

#1 Willy Caballero must replace Claudio Bravo

Manchester City's biggest controversy this season apart from the Yaya Toure saga was the loan of Joe Hart. Claudio Bravo who replaced the Manchester City star has had a poor season, to out it kindly. While his football was been average, his shot stopping has probably been the worst in the league.

With their number one choice out of form, Pep has finally made the decision to give Caballero a chance. And the Argentine keeper has grabbed this opportunity with both hands (much like his saves in the last two games). While his distribution isn’t the greatest, he has made vital saves in key moments, especially that of Jordan Ibe this weekend.

#2 Swansea City may not be relegated after all

Swansea has been in the best form of their season

As we entered 2017, it looked almost certain that the Welsh club who once made it to the finals of the League Cup will be relegated. However, the arrival of former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid assistant manager Paul Clement has completely turned things around for the club.

With three vital wins at home in the league, the Swans are now placed 15th in the table, only six points away from a midtable finish. With over a dozen games to go, this sort of form could probably even take them to the upper half of the table.