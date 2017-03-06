EPL 2016/17: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City, 5 Talking Points

Manchester City's victory sees them only one point behind 2nd placed Tottenham and also have a game in hand.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 08:24 IST

Manchester City clinched a professional victory at the Stadium of Light with a 2-0 win over Sunderland. Pep Guardiola's men came high on confidence into this game after scoring 12 goals in their last three matches, while the same could not be said about Sunderland who lost both their previous league games.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane scored on either side of the half as City enjoyed a healthy possession throughout the course of the game. This win takes City within one point of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand, whereas the Black Cats are firmly rooted at the bottom of the table.

Let's take a look at the five talking points from Manchester City's convincing win over Sunderland:

#1 Yaya Toure firing for City on all cylinders

Toure is revelling in his deeper role

After the duo's faltering relationship at FC Barcelona, Pep Guardiola and Yaya Toure were destined to have a troubled time when they were reunited at the Etihad. And it started just like that as the veteran was neglected in the starting months, and the situation was aggravated by Toure's agent's unnecessary comments.

When his chance finally came, Toure grabbed his chance with both hands and excelled in a deeper role than he was used to during his time at the club.

The first goal against Sunderland came after a sturdy tackle from the 33-year-old which stopped Sunderland from making their inspired move. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling finished off the work which was initiated by Toure. Against the Black Cats, it was a composed performance by Toure as he ran the show from midfield and seemed involved in the proceedings from the first minute.