EPL: 5 non-British players with most Premier League titles

The English Premier League has come a long way in terms of diversity since its inauguration in 1992. Back in the day, the Premier League was more or less a glorified local British league that was dominated by British players, with the majority being from England.

But lately, the diversity of nationalities has clearly increased in the Premier League. For instance, the Wolves football squad could be mistaken for the Portuguese national team where, out of the starting XI, six are from Portugal.

Stats have it that the Premier League has more players from different nationalities compared to any of the other top leagues in Europe.

Here, we'll look at the 5 non-British players with most EPL titles in the entire history of the tournament.

#5 Nemanja Vidic (5 Premier League titles)

Vidic salutes the United fans after his last game

You certainly can't talk about great defenders in the Premier League without mentioning the rock-solid Nemanja Vidic. The Serbian is considered one of the greatest defenders of his generation. He, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry, is the only player to win the Premier League Player of the Year twice.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 70.6 - On this day in 2006, Nemanja Vidic signed for Man Utd. He has the best win percentage of any player to make 200+ Premier League appearances (70.6%). Vida. 70.6 - On this day in 2006, Nemanja Vidic signed for Man Utd. He has the best win percentage of any player to make 200+ Premier League appearances (70.6%). Vida. https://t.co/9VRiyFMwxN

His aggressive tackles that led to multiple feuds and bloody injuries made him a crowd pleaser and a household name. Vidic's bravery and leadership traits earned him the captain's armband for four seasons, spanning from 2010/11 to 2013/14.

2013/14 was also his last season with Manchester United. His partnership with Rio Ferdinand was another factor that contributed to his success. The duo are considered the greatest pair of defenders to ever play in the EPL. Vidic left United with a total of 16 titles, which includes the UCL as well.

Other non-British players to win 5 EPL titles include John O'Shea, Patrice Evra, and Sergio Aguero.

#4 Peter Schmeichel (5 Premier League titles)

Peter Schmeichel is considered among the greatest goalkeepers to have played in EPL

It is safe to say that goalkeeping supremacy lies in the Schmeichel family. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has a father named Peter Schmeichel who many regard as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his time.

A Funny Old Game @sid_lambert This Peter Schmeichel save from Ivan Zamorano is 23 years old today.



Instinctive.



This Peter Schmeichel save from Ivan Zamorano is 23 years old today.Instinctive.https://t.co/riVWQeU2dE

The Danish keeper was the captain during the Champions League Final against Bayern Munich in the 1998/99 season. Schmeichel is the first goalkeeper in the EPL to have over 100 clean sheets.

He managed 112 matches without conceding a goal for United during his 292 appearances, which ranks him second behind David De Gea in the list of United keepers with the most clean sheets in matches. De Gea has 129 in 366 appearances.

Schmeichel is the only goalkeeper to win the EPL Player of the Season till date. He won 15 titles during his stay at United.

#3 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (6 Premier League titles)

Ole Gunnar Sloskjaer was known as 'Super Sub' in his playing days

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last-minute winning goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 UCL Final earned him the nickname "Super Sub." That goal helped United complete their first ever treble.

The Norwegian scored a total of 91 goals in 235 EPL appearances over a span of 11 seasons. He ended his career with United having garnered 12 titles.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



🏟️ 366games

127 goals

50 assists

6x Premier League

2x FA Cup

1x Champions League



"𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒚 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒔𝒌𝒋𝒂𝒆𝒓, 𝒎𝒚 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒔𝒌𝒋𝒂𝒆𝒓..." #MUFC Happy 49th birthday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!🏟️ 366games127 goals50 assists6x Premier League2x FA Cup1x Champions League"𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒚 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒔𝒌𝒋𝒂𝒆𝒓, 𝒎𝒚 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒔𝒌𝒋𝒂𝒆𝒓..." Happy 49th birthday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer! 🇳🇴🎉🏟️ 366games⚽ 127 goals🎯 50 assists🏆 6x Premier League🏆 2x FA Cup🏆 1x Champions League 🎶 "𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒚 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒔𝒌𝒋𝒂𝒆𝒓, 𝒎𝒚 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒔𝒌𝒋𝒂𝒆𝒓..." 🎶 #MUFC https://t.co/8Ss6lg7qW2

In 2018, Solskjaer was appointed the interim manager of United after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. He was then given a full-time role after having a good run of games, notably the comeback victory against PSG in the UCL.

Solskjaer left United based on mutual consent after staying for three and a half seasons. He won the runners-up medal in the Europa League Final after losing to Sevilla.

#2 Roy Keane (7 Premier League titles)

Roy Keane is counted among the greatest midfielders in EPL history

Roy Keane, who is currently a sports pundit, was once referred to as among the greatest midfielders of his generation. His 7 titles won with United make him one of the most decorated Man U players of all time.

The Irish footballer's brilliance earned him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year five times. He captained United's maiden treble-winning squad. He also played an integral role in the team's semifinal match against Juventus which his team won, en route to winning the title.

Keane's reign as captain lasted till 2005 which was the season where he controversially retired from United. He is among the first class of players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

#1 Denis Irwin (7 Premier League titles)

Dennis Irwin won the Premier League title 7 times

Dennis Irwin is one of United's star players from the early 1990s to the early 2000s. The great Sir Alex Ferguson acknowledged him as his greatest signing ever.

Playing as a left back, he scored 18 goals in 296 appearances. He was a part of the team of the decade, spanning from 1992/1993 to 2001/2002. The Irish international won a total of 7 titles with the Red Devils. He left United in 2002 for Wolves. He is currently a sports TV presenter.

