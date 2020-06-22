EPL giants Arsenal's away kit for 2020-21 season goes up for sale before the official release

Arsenal's 2020-21 away kit leaked before the official release.

Arsenal looking to make a comeback against Southampton in the EPL after losing back to back matches since the restart.

New images for Arsenal's 2020-21 away kit has emerged across the internet.

Arsenal haven't had a great EPL season so far, even after the sacking of Unai Emery, the Gunners have performed well below the expectations. With 11 points separating them with Chelsea, it is unlikely that they will be able to secure a top-four position in the EPL this season. However, according to the latest post from Footy Headlines, Arsenal fans will have something to rejoice for in the upcoming season.

As per the post on Footy headlines, Arsenal's 2020/21 away kit has already hit some of the stores in Europe. While there hasn't been any official release from sportswear giants Adidas, it seems that multiple fakes of the official club merchandise have already flocked the market.

The kit is expected to be officially launched in July, but that could potentially be delayed as the current EPL season, is expected to stretch deep into July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

💥👕 Top Kit Leaks Of The Week Feat. Arsenal, Bayern, Dortmund & Real Madrid : https://t.co/emU8SIIs8m — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 7, 2020

Arenal seemed to have turned back the clock with their latest kit design. The Gunners have adopted white as the base color for their away kit after a long wait of ten years. The away jersey for 2020-21 has a unique pattern all across the jersey which is being described as 'maroon marble'.

The Arsenal 20220-21 away kit seems to be inspired by the Marble Halls at Highbury, Arsenal's old stadium. The kit has thin maroon streaks running across the entire jersey. The streaks resemble the pattern similar to what was found engraved in the marble walls at the clubs old stadium.

Arsenal seem to have adopted white as the base color for their away kits once again.

The positioning of Adidas' iconic three stripes is similar to Juventus' away kit for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The iconic three black stripes have been positioned on the shoulder blades, which seems to be the latest trend in majority of Adidas' away kits for next season.

The shirt bears Emirates as the main sponsor, which their tag line 'Emirates - Fly Better' printed on the front side. While sleeve sponsors "Visit Rwanda" logo can also be found on the left-hand side

EPL 2019-20 going from bad to worse for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's men haven't had the perfect EPL return the fans were looking for.

The 2019/20 EPL season has been a disaster so far for the Gunners. Arsenal are currently at the tenth spot on the EPL points table with a total of 40 points. With just eight games left to play, Arsenal will be hoping to string a few wins together as they look to finish in the European qualification places.

The Gunners were thrashed 3-0 by Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the second fixture following the resumption of EPL last Thursday. Arsenal started the game in a steady fashion but in the course of 10 minutes, they lost all composure, with much of the blame going on David Luis, who made a mistake for the 1st goal and conceded the penalty for the second one.

💬 'I think it's all our fault. It's about how you compete in a Premier League match. It's for 100 minutes and for every ball and every action. It's not the first time that it's happened. It's something that's a must and it is non-negotiable.'



👔 @m8arteta speaking after #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/1R55P9TQTv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 20, 2020

The misery didn't end there for Mikel Arteta's side as Brighton defeated Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, in what was their 2nd match back since EPL suspension. Next in the EPL, the Gunners will now take on Southampton on Thursday, in what will be a very difficult fixtures for the North London side at the St. Mary's stadium.

