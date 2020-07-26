EPL legend Michael Owen has given his prediction for Chelsea's final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to the former Manchester United and Liverpool forward, the Blues should emerge victorious in what is expected to be a crunch affair between the two teams.

He added that it could be a nervy match-up between two sides whose fortunes lie in their own hands heading into the final day of the EPL season.

After having succumbed to three defeats in their last six EPL matches, Chelsea's hopes for a Champions League spot hang in the balance, as Manchester United and Leicester City lie on either side of them.

While the former are ahead of Chelsea on goal difference, the Foxes, placed fifth, are only a point behind both the EPL giants.

Also read: Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

"Chelsea have a worrying tendency to concede goals" - EPL great Owen

Frank Lampard has done a phenomenal job in his first season at Chelsea

Advertisement

The EPL is set to go right down to the wire when Chelsea face off against Wolves, and Manchester United lock horns with Leicester City.

A point at minimum would secure Chelsea's place in the top four, while Wolves are themselves in the running for a Europa League spot. Should they win, they'll cement sixth place.

Opining on Chelsea's chances on the final match day of the EPL, while keeping in mind their horrendous defensive record (worst among the top 10 teams), Owen said:

“Frank Lampard will be happy with the way his team are playing going forward, but they do have a worrying tendency to concede goals from set-pieces and particularly from corners. Chelsea have now conceded ten goals from corner kicks this season. Only Norwich, with 12, have conceded more."

Chelsea need a point at least, against fellow EPL outfit Wolves

He also previewed Wolves' chances, but backed Chelsea to win this potential EPL thriller. Owen added:

“Wolves eased past a woefully out of form Crystal Palace in what was the Wanderers’ 56th game of the season and that win means their participation in next season’s Europa League is still very much in their own hands."

"A win here would guarantee them 6th spot but, with Tottenham just one point behind them, they will know that any slip-ups could prove costly. I think this could be a tight, nervy affair, but I’m going for a 2-1 win to the Blues.”

Lampard and Chelsea felt they should've picked up a point at least from Anfield in the enthralling 5-3 defeat to Liverpool, after initially having fallen to a 3-0 lead.

However, they'll fancy their chances this time around due to the emphatic 5-2 win in the reverse fixture and their home form against Nuno Espirito Santo's unit.

The battle at the bottom of the EPL table is just as feisty, as two out of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa are set to face the drop.

All EPL matches, including Chelsea versus Wolves, commence at 20:30 IST later today.

Also read: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues reportedly identify Robin Gosens as Ben Chilwell alternative