Chelsea have identified Atalanta defender Robin Gosens as an alternative to longstanding target Ben Chilwell, according to reports from the Kicker.

The Blues, who are desperate to bolster their defensive ranks, are seemingly frustrated with their pursuit of Chilwell due to Leicester City's resistance and steep asking price.

According to the aforementioned source, the Blues' pursuit of Chilwell, who is presently rated at close to £80 million, seems to have frustrated Chelsea. This is due to the lack of talks and advancements between Leicester and Frank Lampard's side. Lampard and his management, understandably now, have turned their attention to Gosens as their first-choice left-back option.

Gosens, who joined the Serie A outfit in 2017, is currently enjoying his most prolific campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini. Chelsea believe they can benefit from his attacking acumen instead of Chilwell's proven ability in the Premier League.

Gosens' versatility would offer a lot to Chelsea

Chelsea target Robin Gosens can operate as a left-back as well as in midfield

In the 39 appearances he has mustered this season across all competitions, Gosens has scored an impressive 10 goals - twice more than he did in his first two seasons at the club. Not to mention, the explosive, attack-minded man also has eight assists to his credit.

The 26-year-old joined Atalanta in 2017 from Eredivisie outfit Heracles Almelo. And he has proved to be one of the vital cogs in the club's remarkable turnaround in fortunes of late.

His attacking instincts, flamboyance, and the tendency to whip in first-time crosses have received massive praise from pundits and observers.

According to former Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaus, the Chelsea target should be called up by the German national team.

“With the affinity I have for Italy, Robin Gosens is no longer a nobody to me. He’s dangerous in front of goal, and I think he’s capable of playing internationally. He has proven that in the Champions League. I don’t see why [Joachim] Low shouldn’t test him. He’s very well trained tactically. That’s why I would like to see him in the German national team."

Ben Chilwell has been a longstanding target for Chelsea

More so, he is supposedly only set to cost around £27 million, while Atalanta are also open to offers and bids from Chelsea and other clubs.

Leicester City, on the contrary, have always been tough negotiators. This has been evidenced from Manchester City's lengthy pursuit of Riyad Mahrez and the world-record fee Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire.

Similarly, Chelsea have been interested in signing Chilwell owing to Marcos Alonso's instability in a four-man defence and Emerson's substandard performances. The Blues have the worst record among the teams in the top half of the Premier League. They are therefore looking to sign a left-back and perhaps, a centre-back.

Gosens' expressive nature in attack would come in handy for Chelsea, who are building something exciting under Lampard.

Additionally, the Chelsea target is also highly versatile, as he can function in the centre of the park too. Besides left-back, his technical prowess with the ball helps him dictate the play and carry the ball from midfield.

Surely, signing him over Chilwell would not just save funds for Chelsea, but also give the Blues' attack a new dimension whilst offering versatility.

