Liverpool make transfer decision on Timo Werner, Reds set transfer fee for Shaqiri and more: Liverpool transfer news roundup, 22nd January 2020

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Timo Werner is a transfer target for Liverpool, but doubts over his future remain.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Liverpool transfer news roundup for the day! Jurgen Klopp's men are dominating the Premier League at the moment and to continue their supremacy they need reinforcements, which they can still sign with still more than a week left in the current window.

In our daily roundup, we bring to you the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and transfer gossip. In today's edition, there are updates on Timo Werner, Xherdan Shaqiri and more.

January move for Werner ruled out

Liverpool is Werner's preferred destination in the Premier League, but even a summer move seems unlikely.

It is understood that Liverpool will not launch a bid for current Bundesliga top-scorer Timo Werner, with the club willing to adopt a wait and watch stance on player's development, according to Sky Sports.

The report further claimed that given player's current situation at the club, even a summer move from the Reds is unlikely.

Reports from Germany suggest that there is growing uncertainty over the player's future, having recently extended his contract with RB Leipzig till the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has scored 20 goals in just 18 appearances this season and has attracted attention from the likes of Chelsea, but a £51m release clause which will decrease year-on-year means that interested clubs will wait another season before making offers for him.

£25.5 million price-tag set on Shaqiri

Shaqiri on his way out of the Premier League?

Despite strong interest from Roma and Sevilla in luring Xherdan Shaqiri away from the Anfield this month, Liverpool have made it clear that the Swiss international is not for sale this month, though they would be willing to let him go for a fee of £25.5 million, double of what they had paid for him in 2018, in the summer, as per Express.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old is a reliable back-up option in case of injury to Liverpool's feared front-three and Klopp is not ready to part ways with the player, who he sees as an important part of the squad with a tight schedule coming up ahead for the runaway Premier League leaders.

Having already rebuffed Roma and Sevilla's loan offers earlier this month, it is assured that Shaqiri, who has played 10 times this season across all competitions will stay at the club at least for the next six months.

Liverpool set to battle Manchester United and Chelsea for Ligue 1 starlet

Boubakary Soumare is one of Ligue 1's top prospects.

According to Le10Sport, Liverpool have entered the race for Lille’s in-demand star Boubakary Soumare and are considering launching a swoop in the summer.

The 20-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2022 and his rise to prominence with the Ligue 1 club has attracted attention from Manchester United and Chelsea, who now face Liverpool in the battle to sign the midfielder.

Midfield seems to remain the area of the field where Liverpool have the most scope for improvement and thus a smart investment in a bright youngster seems like a good business for the Reds.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog for all the latest news and rumours from the January transfer window