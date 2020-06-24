EPL manager Frank Lampard offers update on Chelsea's Kai Havertz pursuit

EPL manager Frank Lampard has announced that Chelsea have not made a bid for Kai Havertz.

EPL giants Chelsea have still not tied down Willian and Pedro to contracts beyond this season.

Kai Havertz has been linked with EPL giants Chelsea

EPL manager Frank Lampard has lifted the lid on Chelsea's reported pursuit of Kai Havertz. The club's record goalscorer officially confirmed that no bids had gone in from their end to sign the German wonderkid.

Lampard also addressed the futures of veteran wingers Pedro and Willian and also on commented on the match-up against reigning EPL champions Manchester City.

While the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Leicester City dropped points, the Blues scalped a much-needed victory against Aston Villa.

After having been hit by an Aston Villa goal completely against the run of play, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud stepped up with the goals to rescue all three points for Chelsea. The win saw the EPL giants tighten their grip on fourth position, with Manchester United five points behind.

Also Read: EPL star Azpilicueta lavishes praise on Chelsea new boys Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

"No bids have gone in," says EPL manager Lampard

EPL club Chelsea have been linked with a big-money move for Kai Havertz

Advertisement

However, the game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City presents a stern test for the Blues; a different ball game altogether. Chelsea have, in fact, won just three of their previous nine outings against Manchester City.

Assessing the opponents, EPL boss Lampard said:

"Every game is an opportunity to see the growth of the team. Villa it was nice to see the character. Against City of course we want to be at that level. We want to close the gap and it's a great opportunity to prove themselves."

Lampard: “There’s no bid by Chelsea for Bayer Leverkusen player Kai Havertz. He’s obviously a top player but we’re not in talks to sign him”.



As always said, it needs time and many clubs are interested. No one in advanced talks. 🔵 #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2020

Should they win, Chelsea will move within one point of 2015/16 EPL champions Leicester City. But, Lampard said that it is important to focus on themselves instead of keeping an eye on others' progress.

With regard to transfers, Chelsea have done exceptionally well to snap up two world-class players in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner even before the EPL transfer window's commencement.

EPL boss Frank Lampard says talks with Willian are yet to be held

Due to the transfer ban and the money received for Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid, the EPL powerhouse have an enlarged financial muscle. They have been heavily linked with a stellar £70 million move for Kai Havertz, but Lampard confirmed that Chelsea have not made any official bid.

"He's obviously a top player but as I've said previously, we are not going to comment on players of other teams. No bids have gone in for him and that's not our focus at the moment; Manchester City on Thursday is."

ICYMI: @willianborges88 and @_Pedro17_ have agreed extensions to their existing contracts! — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 24, 2020

Willian and Pedro are two players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. They did extend until the term ends, but there is no guarantee if the duo will remain in the EPL beyond this season.

While Pedro is set to join AS Roma, Willian may extend his contract with Chelsea. On the Brazilian's situation, Lampard said:

"We’re still talking with the players and with Willian in particular we’re talking with him. I don’t really want to get into talking about beyond this season."

"I want Willian to play his best football for the next nine or whatever games it is depending on our cup runs and that’s it. Behind the scenes we will talk."

Chelsea will have to pile up victories if they are to remain in the EPL top four, as away games against Leicester and West Ham follow after the City fixture.

Also read: EPL winger Christian Pulisic underlines season objectives and lauds Chelsea bound Timo Werner