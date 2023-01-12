EPL: Possible Chelsea XI Graham Potter could select against Fulham today

Chelsea will return to Premier League action today (January 12) as they travel to Fulham in what will be a mouthwatering West London derby.

The Blues will be hoping to get back to winning ways following a string of disappointing results recently. Such has seen them pick up just one win in eight games across all competitions.

Head coach of the side, Graham Potter could possibly make a couple of changes to his starting XI which was humbled by Manchester City.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at how Chelsea could line up against Fulham later today at Craven Cottage.

#1 GK (Kepa Arrizabalaga)

Kepa has started Chelsea's last four games in all competitions

The Spanish shot-stopper is expected to start in goal once again when the Blues travel to face London rivals Fulham.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has played the majority of the games under Potter this season. He has also been between the sticks since the restart of the Premier League last month.

He will be hoping to make get a clean sheet after conceding four goals away to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

#2 Centre-Backs (Thiago Silva & Kalidou Koulibaly)

Koulibaly and Silva against Southampton

Chelsea head coach Potter has opted for a back-four set-up in his recent games and is expected to stick to it against Fulham.

As such, the much-anticipated centre-back pairing could be the experienced duo of Thiago Silva and Kalidou.

The duo have started all of Chelsea's Premier League games since the restart last month. Silva was however rested during the FA Cup defeat to City but is expected to return against Fulham.

#3 Full-Backs (Cesar Azpilicueta & Marc Cucurella)

Azpilicueta against Manchester City

With injuries suffered to both Reece James and Ben Chilwell, it is expected that the duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella will start against Fulham.

The Spanish combo have featured in Chelsea's last two league games against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Although they were dropped from the starting XI during their last outing against City in the FA Cup, a return against Fulham looks very likely.

#4 Midfield trio (Denis Zakaria, Mateo Kovacic & Mason Mount)

Zakaria against Manchester City: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Another possible pairing that could feature against Fulham later today is that of Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

The duo started in the Blues' last league outing against Manchester City and although Chelsea lost narrowly by 1-0, they both impressed in midfield.

Mason Mount, on the other hand, could complement the duo, as he may be tasked with a more advanced role than Zakaria and Kovacic.

Vice-captain of the team Jorginho could be the man to make way, following a subpar performance in the Blues' FA Cup defeat.

#5 Front three (Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Hakim Ziyech)

Aubameyang & Havertz against Crystal Palace - Premier League

Potter will also have a huge decision to make in attack against Fulham at Craven Cottage later today.

Chelsea's attack has looked very blunt in recent games, as they have scored just three goals in their last eight games across all competitions.

However, considering the injuries suffered to Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, Potter could opt for the duo of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz to play out wide.

Both players started against Manchester City in the FA Cup and although their impact were minimal, they could still feature against Fulham.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return to the starting XI. He is said to have recovered from a back injury that ruled him out against City over the weekend.

The 33-year-old forward will hope to end his goal-scoring drought against Fulham later today. Recall that his last goal for the Blues came as far back as October last year, during a 2-0 away win over AC Milan.

