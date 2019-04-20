×
EPL Transfer News: Liverpool eying move for €100 million World Cup-winner, Real Madrid might sign €85 million midfielder for free and more – April 20, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.59K   //    20 Apr 2019, 20:27 IST

Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Zaha on United move

Crystal Palace superstar Wilfried Zaha took a trip down the memory lane and spoke about his move to Manchester United in 2013. Zaha stated that he worked really hard after joining the Red Devils.

He added that it was a dream come true for him and so he worked hard but when he was removed from the Champions League squad to make way for Adnan Januzaj, he knew it was not for footballing reasons.

“It was the opportunity of a lifetime. The chance to play for Manchester United. It was beyond anything I could have hoped for and I treated it that way. I tried my hardest in every training session to show what I could do.
“But when he took me out of the Champions League squad and put in Adnan Januzaj, who had never played for the first team, I knew then that this is way bigger than I ever thought and had gone way beyond footballing reasons. When it was not about football or ability, what could I do?”

As a result, he asked the club, who informed him that they didn’t think he was good enough, to let him go out on loan.

“Wayne Rooney said to me “you’ve trained the best”. Then I go inside, have the meeting with them and they just said: “We just don’t think you’re good enough”. So I said “OK then, I just want to go on loan”.”

Zaha thinks that he wasn’t given a fair chance and finds it really hurtful when he is called a United flop and always wanted to take his frustration out on social media but refrained from doing so.

“Not being given a fair opportunity to play at all and being called a flop is what hurt me even more. Every day I wanted to go on Twitter or Instagram and say something but I couldn’t. That would be unprofessional.”

