Manchester City to offer €150 million plus superstar to sign major Real Madrid target, Liverpool winger set to leave for massive pay-rise and more – EPL Transfer News: April 23, 2019

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 4.04K // 23 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Manchester madness upfront

Former Premier League striker Dave Kitson has stated that the Red Devils are going to miss out on certain world-class talents if they fail to make it to the Champions League next season.

He stated the example of Matthijs De Ligt, citing that the Old Trafford outfit need a defender but they won’t be able to attract him if they don’t qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

"[Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has] got to get to the Champions League because there’s going to be certain players… They need a centre half, De Ligt at Ajax for example, €100m (£86m)," Kitson said.

"They could have gone out and got him. If they don’t get into the Champions League, that’s an 18-year-old kid they can’t attract anymore.

"The Champions League is massive for them."

In the meantime, pundit Jermaine Jenas has claimed that a lot of United players want to leave the club in the summer. He also believes that there are some players who don’t have the ability to play for a club like Manchester United.

He also added that the players who are working hard on the pitch are the ones who actually are grateful to be at the club.

"I think he’s got a mixture of players that have got their eye on leaving Manchester United and a mixture of players that are not good enough to play for Manchester United," Jenas said.

Advertisement

"That is the problem. In his eleven today, I saw too many of those [players].

"The players that are actually putting in the effort are the players for me that feel grateful to be at Manchester United."

.

1 / 5 NEXT