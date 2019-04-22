EPL Transfer News: World-class Barcelona defender could join Liverpool, Manchester United can sign Real Madrid star on loan and more – April 22, 2019

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.37K // 22 Apr 2019, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Gary Neville on Pogba

Former Manchester United superstar Gary Neville has claimed that Paul Pogba has what it takes to succeed at Manchester United. However, he did add that the Frenchman needs to decide whether he wants be the main man at the Old Trafford amid rumours linking him to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid ever since Zinedine Zidane took over the club but Neville thinks that the Red Devils could build a team around him, De Gea and Marcus Rashford.

“Pogba has got the capability to carry Manchester United through this wilderness and I agree you can build a team around him, Rashford and De Gea. What Pogba has to decide and give the club clarity on is whether he wants to be that player who will get Manchester United back to the very top again. He has got the capability, he has got the ability to do it," he said.

While Neville thinks that the Frenchman is a class player, he did admit that he needs to give the club some clarity with regards to his future. Neville believes that his agent Mino Raiola might be influencing Pogba to leave the Theatre of Dreams.

The former Red Devils right-back also added that the former Juventus player look distracted at the Old Trafford.

“I do believe he can play on the world stage, I don't think he played particularly well in Barcelona or against Paris Saint-Germain in the first game to be honest with you, but he looks distracted a little bit. His agent's always going on at him about getting away, the rumours about Real Madrid and Barcelona are there, they are real, he needs to give the club clarity. “

1 / 5 NEXT