×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EPL Transfer News: World-class Barcelona defender could join Liverpool, Manchester United can sign Real Madrid star on loan and more – April 22, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.37K   //    22 Apr 2019, 20:14 IST

Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Gary Neville on Pogba

Former Manchester United superstar Gary Neville has claimed that Paul Pogba has what it takes to succeed at Manchester United. However, he did add that the Frenchman needs to decide whether he wants be the main man at the Old Trafford amid rumours linking him to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid ever since Zinedine Zidane took over the club but Neville thinks that the Red Devils could build a team around him, De Gea and Marcus Rashford.

“Pogba has got the capability to carry Manchester United through this wilderness and I agree you can build a team around him, Rashford and De Gea. What Pogba has to decide and give the club clarity on is whether he wants to be that player who will get Manchester United back to the very top again. He has got the capability, he has got the ability to do it," he said.

While Neville thinks that the Frenchman is a class player, he did admit that he needs to give the club some clarity with regards to his future. Neville believes that his agent Mino Raiola might be influencing Pogba to leave the Theatre of Dreams.

The former Red Devils right-back also added that the former Juventus player look distracted at the Old Trafford.

“I do believe he can play on the world stage, I don't think he played particularly well in Barcelona or against Paris Saint-Germain in the first game to be honest with you, but he looks distracted a little bit. His agent's always going on at him about getting away, the rumours about Real Madrid and Barcelona are there, they are real, he needs to give the club clarity. “
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Liverpool Football Gareth Bale Paul Pogba Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool want to sign £75 million forward, Barcelona star rejects Manchester United and more - April 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Barcelona to hurt Real Madrid with signing of Liverpool superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Madrid target set to sign new deal and more – April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool ace admits to wanting to leave club, Juventus fear Manchester United could sign their target and more - April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona star open to leaving Camp Nou to join Liverpool, Real Madrid contact Spurs for superstar and more - January 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Superstar could force €80 million move to Manchester United, Real Madrid star could move to Liverpool or Arsenal and more Premier League transfer news March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea have a plan to sign €80 million star, Liverpool & Manchester United contact club for world-class midfielder and more - April 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United will have to pay €120 million to sign world-class target, Liverpool star wanted by Madrid and Barcelona and more - January 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender, Reds could loan out youngster to League One club and more Liverpool transfer news: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Neymar wants €80 million Premier League star to join him at Real Madrid, Pochettino gives update on Spurs transfers and more - January 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
French superstar rejects Manchester United and could join Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp may consider Bayern Munich job and more Premier League transfer news February 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us